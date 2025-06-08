Viktoria & Woods opens boutiques as it continues national expansion

Contemporary apparel brand Viktoria & Woods will open three boutiques across Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney.

The brand’s Melbourne boutique, located in Westfield Doncaster, will feature double-height ceilings and showcase its signature furnishings, exploring volume and shape.

In Sydney, the brand will open a boutique within The Strand Arcade, exploring the location’s heritage architecture through Viktoria & Woods’ contemporary signature design.

The brand’s store at David Jones Bondi Junction will be refreshed to bring “clarity and cohesion” to the brand’s presence within the department store.

Additionally, the brand will open a store at Burnside in Adelaide this July, designed by Annabel Kerr to showcase the work of Australian artists.

“This next chapter of growth is incredibly energising,” said Margie Woods, founder and creative director.

“As we expand our retail footprint, each new boutique allows us to connect with our community in a more meaningful, tangible way – bringing the full expression of our brand to life across the country”, she said.

The boutiques will feature works by local Australian designers and artisans, including vintage furniture, ceramic sculptures by Kerryn Levy, artworks by Skye Jamison and Kathryn Dolby, as well as vases by Hattie Molloy.

They will also feature lighting by Volker Haug, a custom cantilever point-of-sale by Zak Frenkel, and furnishings by Hali, and Henry Wilson.