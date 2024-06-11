BusinessSports & adventure

The Hermes of yoga? Premium sportswear brands enjoy rapid growth in China

Source: Reuters
By Casey Hall
Premium sportswear brands are enjoying robust growth in China as they take to directly courting their main customers, posing yet another setback to megabrands Nike and Adidas as they grapple with local competitors in the $55 billion sportswear market. Sportswear is a rare bright spot in China’s sluggish consumer market, as health and wellness have become a priority for aspirational, middle class consumers post-pandemic, with many people getting into activities such as yoga, hiking and runn

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay