PetO to cease live animal sales across its network

Family-owned pet retailer PetO will cease the sale of live animals across all 58 of its stores nationwide, citing growing concerns over animal welfare and a lack of regulation in the industry.

The decision comes as scrutiny increases over the ethics of live animal sales, particularly in a market dominated by large chains and global players. With two-thirds of Australian households now owning a pet, PetO says the industry’s current practices are failing to meet community expectations.

“The transport, storage and sale of live animals in pet shops is ethically problematic and can lend itself to issues relating to animal welfare as well as irresponsible ownership of pets,” said PetO spokesperson.

PetO is also urging other retailers, especially major national chains, to follow its lead and help raise ethical standards across the sector.

PetO recently acquired 41 retail stores and 25 veterinary clinics from Petstock and Woolworths, growing its footprint from 17 to 58 stores. The company says the move is part of its long-term strategy aimed at reaching $250 million in annual revenue by 2028, even though it will impact the company’s short-term commercial benefits.