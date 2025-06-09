The Athlete’s Foot expands with new concept store in Brighton

The Athlete’s Foot has opened a new generation concept store on Church Street, Brighton.

Marking the brand’s 145th store nationally, and its 34th in Victoria, the new two-storey location brings a fresh approach to in-store design and customer experience. At its core is the MyFit 3D fitting zone, offering personalised fitting solutions in a modern, private setting.

Digital innovation is central to the store’s design, with enhanced LED displays and interactive plinths creating what the brand describes as an engaging and immersive environment for shoppers.

“The Athlete’s Foot has been at the forefront of fitting technology and footwear for years, and whilst the existing design was sufficient, we are prepared to challenge ourselves to provide our consumers with an in-store experience that matches their movement ambitions,” said Ian Taunton, The Athlete’s Foot GM.

The Athlete’s Foot plans to roll out more of the concept stores in other Australian cities this year.

Last year, Accent Group announced plans to phase out its franchise model for The Athlete’s Foot over the next five years. The company also confirmed it would not renew franchise agreements at their expiry.