US Polo Assn makes its Australian debut

US Polo Assn has partnered with Brand Machine Group to launch an Australian retail website that will feature seasonal collections that reimagine classic fashion for the modern era.

The website launch follows the opening of its first showroom in Sydney as BMG expands into Asia Pacific.

“As an official apparel partner of US Polo Assn, we’ve eagerly awaited the opportunity to extend our fast-expanding global reach into the dynamic Australian market and share our brand with more consumers around the world,” said Boo Jalil, CEO at Brand Machine Group.

Both BMG and US Polo Assn view Australia as a growth market.

“US Polo Assn is thrilled to be partnering with Brand Machine Group to reach more consumers in Australia with our new website and showroom in Sydney,” said J Michael Prince, president and CEO at US Polo Association.

“Our brand has an omnichannel strategy where we aim to meet fans of the brand where they want to be, whether that’s in-store or online. It’s all about accessibility and brand experience.”