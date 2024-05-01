BusinessSports & adventure

How US Polo Assn blends sport and retail to drive billions in global sales

By Anil Prabha
With a resounding $2.4 billion in global retail sales in 2023, US Polo Assn, the official brand of the United States Polo Association, is reaping the rewards of its strategic expansion across continents, robust digital presence and investment in forging key partnerships. In an exclusive interview, J Michael Prince, president and CEO of USPA Global, told Inside Retail about the pivotal strategies that have fueled the brand’s success. “We have a balanced growth strategy with significantly incr

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now