AI-powered purchases: OpenAI expands ChatGPT to add raft of shopping features

OpenAI is challenging Alphabet’s dominance in search by providing a more user-focused alternative. (Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)
By Kritika Lamba

OpenAI on Monday said it has updated ChatGPT’s web search capabilities to improve online shopping for users with personalised product recommendations with images, reviews, and direct purchase links.

The generative AI pioneer’s search feature has gained popularity since its introduction last year, and has become one of its most sought-after tools, with over 1 billion web searches in the past week, the company said.

The update will be available in its default AI model, GPT-4o. It will be accessible to all ChatGPT users worldwide —including Pro, Plus, and Free tiers—as well as to those using the service without logging in.

Users will receive tailored product recommendations across categories like fashion, beauty, home goods and electronics when they pose specific questions.

The update will exclude advertisements, and the company will not receive commissions from purchases made through the ChatGPT platform, OpenAI said.

The shopping results will be independently determined, and will rely on structured metadata from third-party sources such as pricing, product descriptions and reviews, the company said.

The move comes as OpenAI is moving to challenge Alphabet’s dominance in search by providing a more user-focused alternative, contrasting with Google’s advertising-heavy search results.

In February, OpenAI’s weekly active users surged past 400 million, a company spokesperson had told Reuters.

  • Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid, of Reuters.

