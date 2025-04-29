Why Australian home goods brand Hommey is taking off in the US retail market

emium brand at an affordable price point that had a different approach to content and marketing, yet aligned to my values.” After launching in 2020 with cushions created with ethically sourced, Oeko-Tex 100 materials and inserts that met responsible textile standards like Downpass and the Responsible Down Standard, Hommey has added a wide variety of home and lifestyle stock-keeping units to its product lineup. From cozy, chic bathrobes to the brand’s recently launched reversible Versa Bedding collection, Kestelman and the Hommey team are bringing a breath of fresh air to the home and lifestyle goods category. Hommey’s mass appeal to American consumers Even though Hommey largely caters to its home base in Australia, where the brand has four bricks-and-mortar stores and a thriving e-commerce business, Kestelman revealed that at least 30 percent of the brand’s revenue comes from the US market. When asked about the Aussie brand’s appeal in the US market, the founder mused that American consumers, similar to the Australian shoppers, are also frustrated with the lack of colourful, accessibly-priced options in a market heavily saturated by more neutral brands, such as Parachute. Kestelman stated, “We are not neutral or bland. We try to play with colour, and we try to inspire people to introduce some sort of uniqueness into their home. While there are plenty of black, white and grey options out there, introducing colour into the home can be challenging, and that’s where we come into play.” This year, the brand has been able to tap into the American retail market more effectively after switching to global logistics company DHL for its international orders. Previously, it used an Australian shipping company, which led to delays. The founder also noted that a large part of the brand’s American growth has come from its virality on TikTok, which caused a 2000 per cent spike in sales from December 2024 to March 2025. “A big part of that continuous growth was from TikTok and the brand being seen through social media. I love TikTok from the perspective that it’s not country agnostic, it’s purely content agnostic. So the brand has naturally grown an audience globally from a platform like that,” Kestelman stated. Tapping into the sweet spot between millennial and Gen Z consumer needs Hommey’s distinctly colourful array of SKUs, ranging from striped robes to matching striped sheets to water bottles, not only appeals to the more adventurous millennial shopper but to the bolder tastes of Gen Z consumers as well. Kestelman disclosed that the brand has a fairly solid 40-40 split between Gen Z and millennial shoppers, with the remaining 20 per cent being a mix of different generations and explained that “a lot of that has to do with the variety of product categories”. In introducing robes and sleepwear items, Hommey was able to draw in more Gen Z consumers, whereas millennials are drawn to more “sophisticated” home goods, such as the brand’s bed sheets. The founder added, “Part of our brand [strategy] is that we never want to create a product that’s isolating one from the other. It’s always about how they complement the customer journey.” The brand uses products, such as its drink bottles and robes, to introduce Gen Z consumers to the brand’s ethos. Then, once they transition into the stage of life when they are entering renting or buying their first homes, Hommey will be there to help them decorate their space. What’s next for Hommey? Moving into 2026, Kestelman promised that the year ahead would be focused on category expansion, including a relaunch of the brand’s aspirational line of pet apparel and goods. The CEO also stated that Hommey is in the process of launching more hard goods and furniture. “The bigger vision is to potentially get into more traditional furniture items, whether that’s lighting, couches or armchairs, so that’s something we’re currently exploring. But it has to make sense for the brand, and the story has to be there, so we’re still being very cautious and considerate. It needs to make sense as part of the Hommey brand,” he emphasised.