Why designer Dylan Best created womenswear after years of unisex collections

” Best told Inside Retail. “We haven’t been calling it sort of a rebrand, more a sort of brand evolution,” he added. While Best admitted he was apprehensive about changing the brand name – “because we’ve obviously made a name for ourselves” – now that he has done it, he feels that it was a good decision. Best is still the same at its core: it’s a Melbourne-based brand that celebrates Australian-inspired design for both men and women that prioritises design, fabrication, technique and quality. However, Best Jumpers, now known as Best, has added an additional women’s capsule alongside its popular unisex collections to cater to its growing female client base. A fashion catch-22 It was customer feedback that encouraged Best to take a formal step into womenswear. “We’ve gradually developed our aesthetic for women over time, and this season we’re offering something more cohesive – something that still feels distinctly Best,” said Best. “Many of our unisex styles have origins in traditional menswear, so this capsule was about further refining and tailoring those elements to truly cater to our female customers while also welcoming new ones into the brand,” he added. While Best’s past unisex collections have taken an inclusive approach to gender, it was not always inclusive for a diverse range of women’s bodies. The fit is everything in fashion, particularly in womenswear, and by lifting the limitations that come with making unisex clothing, Best is able to tailor better for the female form. “The unisex garment isn’t going to fit all shapes and sizes, I feel like that’s why we have a women’s pant,” explained Best. The new capsule includes Best’s first-ever women’s trouser, the Daisy double-pleated pant – a wide-leg style that draws on traditional menswear tailoring but is designed to flatter a female silhouette. Best is aware that there are a lot of womenswear brands in the Australian market, but according to him, his brand’s point of differentiation in designing for female clients is his background in men’s tailoring. “I think it’s very hard just to have a pure menswear brand and grow – you’re sort of missing out on half the market,” Best admitted. “A women’s capsule introduces more customers to the brand and it’s probably the major reason why we did it now as well,” he added. Best now has two stores in Melbourne – one in Fitzroy and one in Prahran – but the hope is that tapping into the female consumer more directly will spur further growth for retail and wholesale opportunities. “With the introduction of a women’s capsule and an overall more refined collection, it felt like the right time to step into a new era as Best,” concluded Best.