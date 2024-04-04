BusinessSustainability

Foot Locker, Sesame Street, Crocs team up to promote autism awareness

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Foot Locker has collaborated with Crocs to launch a new Sesame Street line for preschoolers and toddlers to raise awareness of autism. 

The collection includes Julia, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby and is only available at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker locations. 

All pairs feature special Jibbitz charms based on Sesame Street characters and iconography, as well as street-sign branding on the inside heel and strap pin.

The cooperation is part of the Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children campaign, which is being launched this month to coincide with Autism Acceptance Month.

