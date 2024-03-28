The Iconic updates 2023 People Planet Positive Progress

Fashion and lifestyle platform The Iconic has unveiled its 2023 People Planet Positive Progress Year In Review, which covers the start of its route to BCorp certification.

Launched in 2021, The Iconic’s People Planet Positive strategy has seen the fashion and lifestyle platform enhance its commitment to sustainability, diversity, and responsibility.

The Iconic began its journey to become BCorp certified last year. It was also one of six retailers that agreed to serve as foundation and board members of Seamless, Australia’s National Clothing Product Stewardship Scheme.

Additionally, the company’s continuous cooperation with Giving Made Easy enabled customers to donate 19,211 clothing items to Salvos Stores in 2023, while its relationship with preloved brand partners allowed shoppers to continue giving great products a new life.

“As Australia’s leading fashion and lifestyle platform, we believe sustainability isn’t optional. We have a responsibility to do better,” said Gayle Burchell, commercial & sustainability officer at The Iconic.

“And having recently launched our refreshed company purpose to ‘Create A Better Way for People to Shop’, how we deliver on this from a sustainability standpoint has never been more pertinent.”

The Iconic’s People Planet Positive strategy was developed collaboratively through cross-functional workshops and is consistent with the sustainability goals of its parent company, Global Fashion Group.