Miu Miu the hero as Prada Group’s retail sales soar over first nine months

Despite the challenging trading environment, Prada Group‘s retail sales increased across all its brands in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The group’s net revenue rose 17.5 per cent year over year to €3.83 billion (US$4.17 billion), with its retail net sales growing 18.3 per cent to €3.42 billion.

Wholesale net sales climbed 8.6 per cent to €313.9 million, while royalties soared 23.7 per cent to €90.5 million.

By brand Miu Miu had the most significant sales growth of 97.3 per cent, followed by Church’s at 11.4 per cent. Prada rose 4.2 per cent, while its other brands jumped 9.9 per cent.

“Prada recorded a solid performance, showing resilience against sector headwinds, and Miu Miu upheld its thriving growth momentum,” said Andrea Guerra, Prada Group CEO.

“Despite the challenging backdrop, we are confident in our ability to navigate the industry complexities and remain committed to our ambition to deliver solid, sustainable and above-market growth.”

Japan posted the highest sales growth of 52.6 per cent across all geographies, followed by the Middle East at 24.1 per cent and Europe at 18.1 per cent.

Asia Pacific and the Americas increased 12 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.