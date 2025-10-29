Nick Scali projects revenue increase as it expands store network

Furniture retailer Nick Scali has reported a slight revenue dip for the previous financial year, following product range clearances and store refurbishments.

In Australia and New Zealand, revenue for the previous financial year was $453.5 million, down 1.4 per cent year-on-year, and gross profit margin was 65 per cent.

In the UK, revenue was $41.8 million, impacted by the clearance of the legacy Fabb product range and extensive refurbishments that required store closures.

The company had a combined store network of 130 stores at the end of June, and committed to purchasing the Campbelltown Nick Scali store, and the industrial land in South Australia where the brand will commence construction for a new distribution centre in FY26.

For the first quarter of this financial year, Nick Scali’s sales revenue was up 6 per cent, and the company expects its sales revenue for the first half of the fiscal year to be 7 to 10 per cent higher than the previous year.

More UK stores have been refurbished, and the brand plans to open three Nick Scali and two Plush stores across Australia and New Zealand.

The UK gross margin for the quarter was 58.3 per cent, up from 47.1 per cent last year, while statutory losses for the first half will be between $5 million and $6 million.

The company expects statutory net profit after tax across ANZ for the first half FY26 to be in the range of $39 million and $40 million, compared to $34 million during the same period last year.

For the group, statutory net profit after tax for the first half of the financial year is expected to be in the range of $33 million to $35 million.

MD and CEO Anthony Scali has been appointed as executive chair, following the retirement of John Ingram, who was on the company’s board for 21 years.