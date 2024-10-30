SectorsOpenings & closings

Liv Eat opens first South Australian restaurant

(Source: Franchise Executives)
By Sarah Stowe

Tasmanian-born healthy-eating restaurant chain Liv Eat has unveiled its first restaurant in South Australia.

Liv Eat has 18 restaurants in its network, predominantly across Tasmania, with restaurants at Melbourne and Sydney Airports, and now Adelaide.

The Pulteney Street, Adelaide, store is helmed by franchisee Bec Noble. She brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience to her new role, including 21 years as a restaurant general manager with Yum!.

The brand offers a mix of healthy meals including salads, burgers, bowls, healthy snacks, smoothies, fresh juice, and coffee.

Liv Eat was founded in 2006 and focuses on supporting local farmers and suppliers.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.

