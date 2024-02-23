BusinessFurniture & homewares

Tasmanian timber retailer The Wood Guys up for sale

(Source: Supplied)
(Source: Supplied)
(Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Tasmanian timber retailer The Wood Guys is on the market for the first time since its establishment in 2005.

The Wood Guys has established a prominent presence in the area, operating out of two stores, in Devonport and Derwent Park.

In addition to offering products to the local market, the company has drawn interest from mainland consumers.

“We have completed many notable commissions – a new kitchen for the CEO of Estee Lauder, a custom table for Harvey Norman, timber for the Emirates Wolgan Valley resort, a commission for the Arch Bishop of Australia, and many more,” said The Wood Guys’s owner, Holly Smillie.

Looking for the ideal steward for The Wood Guys, Smillie says they hope to find a buyer that will steer the company towards franchise growth or opening sister shops around Tasmania and on the mainland.

