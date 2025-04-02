Why Dollarama is just the latest global entrant in Australia’s discount market

a in December last year. These developments reflect the demand for budget-friendly options in the Australian retail market, which is also home to domestic competitors such as Kmart. “I think we’ve got some world-class retailers in that space, and they’ve mastered the tyranny of distance. When you look at us by global standards, in terms of retail consumption, we’re three or four in the world globally. So, Australia always bats above its weight. That’s what Dollarama is looking at,” Brian Walker, founder and CEO of Retail Doctor Group, said in an interview with Inside Retail. Walker provided further insight into the strategic moves that positioned The Reject Shop for this acquisition. “First thing is to look at Dollarama itself. It’s a business that is very much about supply, channel, physical scale and putting itself in high-convenience, high-bargain spaces,” he said. “I think what Dollarama saw was good bones of a business here, good infrastructure, very similar philosophy, culture, and operating model to what the Canadians have enjoyed,” he added. With today’s consumers increasingly becoming budget-conscious, The Reject Shop’s offering appears to resonate with current market demands, particularly given the ongoing economic pressure that consumers are facing. To adapt to this pressure, Walker said retailers must “scale up, [focus on] volume, low margin or become extraordinarily niche. Now, that niche is not really for a value retailer; that’s for a highly differentiated experiential service retailer. The Reject Shop, to be very honest, has taken the right path.” A strategic transformation What led The Reject Shop to this potential acquisition? Over the past five years, the discount destination has undergone a remarkable transformation, marked by strategic growth and an evolution of the business. The turning point came in January 2020 when Andre Reich took the helm as chief executive officer, leading a series of pivotal moves designed to steer the company toward a more competitive and successful future. In the same year, significant strides were made with the announcement of a partnership with British supermarket Tesco in September. This was followed by the launch of a lowest-price guarantee in October, positioning the company as a strategic contender in the discount retail market. A month later, the company further cemented its commitment to innovation with a partnership with delivery service DoorDash. Between 2021 and 2024, The Reject Shop’s expansion efforts proved significant. The company not only increased its store network during this period but also set an ambitious target of opening 15 to 20 new stores this year. This expansion was complemented by a record-breaking sales performance last year, with the company achieving an impressive $852 million in revenue. However, despite the increase in sales, net profits saw a 36 per cent decline to $4.7 million. At the same time, however, the company underwent several leadership changes. In February 2023, Phil Bishop stepped down as chief executive officer after just seven months in the role, with CFO Clinton Cahn taking over CEO duties in August the same year. Nevertheless, Dollarama believes The Reject Shop has a strong foundation for future expansion. The Candian convenience chain suggests an opportunity to expand The Reject Shop’s physical stores to 700 by 2034. “Dollarama intends to work with The Reject Shop local management team to execute its strategic vision for the business, leveraging Dollarama’s retail, merchandising and sourcing expertise, and store and logistics operational know-how,” the company stated in an announcement about the acquisition. The success of Dollarama’s integration of The Reject Shop depends on its transition strategy. “It depends how assertive they are in transition. If they see it as a growth of The Reject Shop model, or growth of Dollarama,” Walker said “Their big lookout will be the continued growth of the direct-to-consumer Shein’s and Temu’s of this world because they’re very aggressive,” he added.