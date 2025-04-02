IR ProDiscount retail

Why Dollarama is just the latest global entrant in Australia’s discount market

Big Stock image of Dollarama
The Canadian convenience chain recently acquired The Reject Shop. Bigstock.
By Tahlia Whitfield
The Canadian convenience chain Dollarama’s recent acquisition bid for The Reject Shop highlights a growing trend of international retailers assessing Australia’s discount market.  In recent months, several international value-oriented players have solidified their presence in Australia. Chinese marketplace giant Temu has expanded its platform to Australian sellers, and Standard Products, a home and lifestyle store by Japanese parent company Daiso, made its debut at Westfield Parramatta in D

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay