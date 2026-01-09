How K-Beauty’s second act puts pressure on global beauty brands

arkets reached 86 per cent of total 2024 levels within the first three quarters of 2025. Despite a slowdown in China, once the category’s largest export market, K-beauty remains on track for another strong year globally, underpinned by growth in North America, Europe, and parts of the Asia-Pacific. Unlike the first wave of K-beauty, which emphasised elaborate skincare routines and niche appeal, K-beauty 2.0 reflects a more pragmatic proposition. Brands are now focusing on advanced formulations, clinically inspired ingredients and simplified routines, while maintaining accessible mid-range price points. In an environment where consumers are increasingly value-conscious, this balance between efficacy and affordability has proven particularly resonant. “K-beauty 2.0 represents a pivotal shift in the global beauty market,” said Yang Hu, Asia Pacific health and beauty insight manager at Euromonitor International. “Distributors have a clear opportunity to capitalise on growing consumer demand, while established brands face mounting pressure in mid-price segments where K-beauty excels at combining quality, value and social media marketing.” A geographic reset One of the most significant findings in the report is the changing geography of K-beauty demand. The US has overtaken China as the largest overseas market, accounting for 51 per cent of total online K-beauty sales in the first three quarters of 2025, up sharply from 18 per cent in 2022. Over the same period, China’s share fell from 69 per cent to 23 per cent, reflecting intensifying competition from domestic C-beauty brands and shifting consumer sentiment. In the US, K-beauty’s growth has been driven primarily by skin care and sun care, underpinned by what Euromonitor describes as a “skin health is my health” philosophy. Online sales in the first three quarters of 2025 have already surpassed the full-year total for 2024, indicating that demand remains far from saturated. Europe, meanwhile, is emerging as a new growth engine. K-beauty’s share of overseas online sales has more than tripled since 2022, rising from 3 per cent to 11 per cent. The UK and Germany have become leading markets, with UK online sales in the first nine months of 2025 already exceeding 2024 levels by 20 per cent. As major retailers expand their Korean beauty assortments, Euromonitor expects growth momentum to continue. Japan and Australia illustrate two different stages of maturity. Japan is a well-established market where K-beauty has achieved balanced penetration across both major and indie brands, suggesting steady rather than explosive growth ahead. Australia, by contrast, has seen rapid online expansion, but remains an offline-first beauty market, with 87 per cent of sales still taking place in physical stores. Brand depth and competitive pressure K-beauty’s growing scale is also reflected in the depth of its brand ecosystem. Euromonitor estimates that 87 Korean beauty brands now generate more than US$1 million each in annual overseas online sales. Five brands exceed $100 million, while a further 24 sit in the $20–100 million range. This breadth signals that K-beauty has developed a robust mid-tier capable of competing directly with established global players. The report also notes that while K-beauty continues to excel in skin care, colour cosmetics have grown more slowly outside East Asia. This imbalance may shape future innovation priorities, as brands seek to adapt formulations and shade ranges for broader global appeal. What comes next Euromonitor expects K-beauty’s evolution to move from brand diversity toward segment diversification. Consumer interest is increasingly shifting toward medically validated solutions, with South Korea’s reputation in advanced aesthetic treatments supporting expansion into new categories. “The ‘skinification’ movement is expanding to hair care, with growing interest in beauty devices and clinically backed treatments from South Korea. These are driving the next phase of innovation in K-beauty,” Yang noted. Beauty devices, clinically inspired treatments and even supplements are also identified as areas of future growth, as Korean brands leverage their expertise in formulation and technology. Further reading: Olive Young expands to the US as K-beauty’s global rise continues.