National supplier The Uniform Guys enters liquidation, closes website

The Uniform Guys, clothing suppliers to some of Australia’s biggest companies, the military, and government departments, has entered liquidation, leaving a reported 350 businesses with incomplete orders.

A liquidation notice was published on the Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (Asic) portal before Christmas. It detailed the joint appointment of David Bryant and Quentin Olde as liquidators.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the company mostly serves small businesses, but other clients include Qantas, ABC, Hungry Jack’s, Westpac, Australia Post, KFC, and some state governments.

Another document on the Asic portal indicates that The Uniform Guys owes more than $288,500 in outstanding orders to more than 350 customers.

A spree of one-star reviews has been lodged against the company online, with users alleging being charged for orders without receiving a product, including accusations of the service being a “scam”.

As of January 2026, based on 60 reviews published on Productreview.com.au, The Uniform Guys has an average review score of 1.1 stars.

The company still owns a Facebook page. Its LinkedIn page has been removed, and its website is closed, with an ‘Opening Soon’ message on the home page.