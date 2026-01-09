BusinessFinancial

National supplier The Uniform Guys enters liquidation, closes website

Clothes hang on a shelf in a designer clothes store in Melbourne Australia
350 businesses are reportedly facing incomplete orders (Source: Bigstock.)
By Harry Booth

The Uniform Guys, clothing suppliers to some of Australia’s biggest companies, the military, and government departments, has entered liquidation, leaving a reported 350 businesses with incomplete orders.

A liquidation notice was published on the Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (Asic) portal before Christmas. It detailed the joint appointment of David Bryant and Quentin Olde as liquidators.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the company mostly serves small businesses, but other clients include Qantas, ABC, Hungry Jack’s, Westpac, Australia Post, KFC, and some state governments.

Another document on the Asic portal indicates that The Uniform Guys owes more than $288,500 in outstanding orders to more than 350 customers.

A spree of one-star reviews has been lodged against the company online, with users alleging being charged for orders without receiving a product, including accusations of the service being a “scam”.

As of January 2026, based on 60 reviews published on Productreview.com.au, The Uniform Guys has an average review score of 1.1 stars.

The company still owns a Facebook page. Its LinkedIn page has been removed, and its website is closed, with an ‘Opening Soon’ message on the home page.

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Payments

Research uncovers the habits of consumers using BNPL. Hint: They spend more

Ashish Kumar
Regulatory

Hey, Siri: Is Apple selling my data?

Reuters
A woman smiling and looking at a smartphone.
E-commerce IR Pro

How to build consumer trust online: Insights from 1500 Aussies

Mark Baartse
Regulatory

Meta to test showing Ebay listings on Facebook Marketplace

Supantha Mukherjee
Taco Bell sign against a blue sky.
Strategy IR Pro

How Airbnb, Taco Bell, other businesses are aiding California wildfire victims

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.