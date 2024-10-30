BusinessFinancial

Perfect Stranger drives Universal Store’s revenue up 19.3 per cent

(Source: Perfect Stranger)
By Celene Ignacio

Universal Store Holdings enjoyed significantly higher direct-to-consumer sales in the first 17 weeks of the fiscal year, with Perfect Stranger leading the growth.

The group’s D2C sales surged 19.3 per cent year on year, with Perfect Stranger soaring 111.1 per cent. Universal Store sales increased 15.5 per cent while Cheap Thrills Cycle jumped 7.4 per cent.

The company noted strong sales growth in the US, driven by an increased private brand sales mix driven by Neovision, Luck & Trouble and Worship.

The group opened three new stores during the period ended October 27 and is set to open four more stores before Christmas.

In the full fiscal year, Universal Store Holdings is on track to open nine to 15 new stores.

Meanwhile, Cheap Thrills Cycle’s wholesale sales fell 16.8 per cent year-to-date to September 30 amid continued volatility in its Australian customer base.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Health & beauty IR Pro

Is inflation driving up demand for affordable makeup products and dupes?

Shanthi Murugan
Sustainability

Melbourne Fashion Week to ban feathers

Celene Ignacio
Online marketplaces

Shein buys Missguided brand from Britain’s Frasers

James Davey
Luxury IR Pro

From styling Beyoncé to a Paris salon: The rise of Marie France Van Damme

Anil Prabha
Sports & adventure IR Pro

From moto to marathons: What’s next for performance apparel brand Sa1nt

Aron Lewin
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay