Perfect Stranger drives Universal Store’s revenue up 19.3 per cent

Universal Store Holdings enjoyed significantly higher direct-to-consumer sales in the first 17 weeks of the fiscal year, with Perfect Stranger leading the growth.

The group’s D2C sales surged 19.3 per cent year on year, with Perfect Stranger soaring 111.1 per cent. Universal Store sales increased 15.5 per cent while Cheap Thrills Cycle jumped 7.4 per cent.

The company noted strong sales growth in the US, driven by an increased private brand sales mix driven by Neovision, Luck & Trouble and Worship.

The group opened three new stores during the period ended October 27 and is set to open four more stores before Christmas.

In the full fiscal year, Universal Store Holdings is on track to open nine to 15 new stores.

Meanwhile, Cheap Thrills Cycle’s wholesale sales fell 16.8 per cent year-to-date to September 30 amid continued volatility in its Australian customer base.