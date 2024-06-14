“Flexibility is key”: Your Reformer’s founder on building a productive workplace

nt, and subscriptions to an on-demand app with a library of workouts that customers can use at home. Here, Stallworthy discusses how she remains organised, uses bursts of energy to get a lot done and aims to grow Your Reformer into a global business with a rollout in New Zealand and further international expansion in the works. Finally, she shares how allowing for flexibility ensures the team maximises its capabilities. Inside Retail: What does your desk/work environment look like? Emma Stallworthy: I love our office, we engaged an interior styling duo to design our showroom and office, and it was so worth it. We wanted our office to mirror our brand identity and for our team and visitors to feel immersed in it when they’re in the space. IR: What does a typical day as Emma Stallworthy look like? ES: I’m up early with my kids, waking up at 5.30 am is not an uncommon way for me to start the day. Working with my husband works amazingly to share the load of school and childcare drop-offs and pick-ups on alternating days. Then it’s to the office in Mornington for various meetings, shoots, etc – every day is different. Lunch is usually on the run, then school pick-up, cooking dinner and prioritising some quality time with my kids and Ben before they head off to bed. Then it’s my time. I usually do a pilates session, and sauna, then put a little reality TV on while I jump on the laptop for another hour to catch up on emails and set myself up for the day ahead. Then it’s to bed and an audiobook before that if time permits. IR: How do you optimise your workflow and personal time? ES: My calendar and Apple Notes are my best friends. I am constantly keeping a list of to-do items that are prioritised. At work, we also use a project management and workflow tool, Monday.com, and it’s been embraced in a meaningful way across the company. IR: Can you share any work “hacks” or productivity tips and tricks? ES: Have the confidence to give things a go, knowing that making mistakes is simply a learning opportunity, otherwise you can easily find yourself [feeling] a little ‘deer in headlights’. I am often working on several things at once, in bursts of energy. How I choose what I’m working on comes down to deadlines, priorities and making sure I can get some quick wins, as there is nothing more satisfying than crossing off things on your to-do list. IR: What’s your approach to in-person, remote and hybrid working? ES: Flexibility is key, and something we promote to allow for the most productive and happy work environment. Most of our team works two to three days in the office and the remainder from home. They know that we are supportive of adjusting this at times based on what they need and what the business is working towards. The ability to work autonomously is critical for hybrid and remote working to be done successfully. It’s important each of our remote team members is clear on their objectives and tasks, and that we have visibility of their deliverables. Hybrid working works well across our business and we ensure the team stays connected through platforms like Teams, Monday.com, etc. Scheduling the appropriate amount of meetings and check-ins is essential, but it’s always a balance we are reviewing as they can easily run overtime. Personally, I have Fridays at home because [my son] Noah is only two and I want to ensure I don’t miss some quality time with him each week. This usually means I’m squeezing in a few emails and work tasks during his nap, to stay on top of things. IR: How do you remain balanced with such a busy schedule? ES: The two main things that help me to switch off are moving my body in a meaningful way every day, whether that be pilates (the obvious answers but true), walking, running, and yoga, and secondly, is quality time with my two beautiful boys and my husband Ben. We’ve been trying to take little weekend getaways as often as we can as circuit breakers with our little family. Following that, I also love to listen to podcasts and more recently, listening to audiobooks. I’m also a fiercely loyal friend and time with my girlfriends is such a blessing that fills my cup.