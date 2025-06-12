From legacy to digital edge: How traditional retailers can stay competitive 

, a marketing and influencer agency for mum-centric brands, has seen firsthand how entrenched old-school strategies can hold brands back. “Many legacy brands still rely on traditional marketing models that once dominated, like TV advertising, print media and one-dimensional grassroots sampling,” Nicholas told Inside Retail. “But consumer habits have changed.” Only a generation ago, TV airtime all but guaranteed attention. Now, brands are trying to capture the hearts and wallets of audiences who stream and scroll, ignoring past traditional methods “Consumers are discovering brands and watching content differently; streaming, pausing, bingeing on demand and skipping traditional ads entirely,” Nicholas explained. “Modern shoppers are most likely to discover a new brand through word of mouth of satisfied customers or via social media channels, before conducting extensive pre-purchase research online,” she added. Legacy – a dated strategy One key misstep Nicholas sees time and again is when brands treat digital as a mere addition to their marketing strategy. “One major misconception is treating digital as a ‘tick-box’ exercise, dabbling in a few social campaigns or sporadic influencer collaborations without a cohesive strategy that aligns across the entire marketing ecosystem,” she said. Done well, digital fuels every part of the business, from product launches to user retention. “Legacy brands that fail to approach digital with the same strategic rigour as past TV campaigns risk wasting their budget on ineffective, disconnected efforts,” Nicholas said. That shift to a more holistic approach is exactly what Officeworks has embraced. According to Sophie Smith, the retailer’s GM of customer and online, Officeworks has reimagined its marketing to focus on “a digital-first storytelling approach” that is “more targeted, agile and relevant – meeting customers in the moments that matter most”. “E-commerce is no longer just a sales channel for us – it’s a critical part of how we build relationships and deliver value,” Smith explained. That includes personalised recommendations, re-order prompts, content-led engagement and a platform mix that revolves around YouTube, Google, Meta and more. “We’re striving to ensure every touchpoint is seamless,” she added. Tradition can blend with transformation With younger audiences now shaping market expectations, brands must not only show up digitally but do so meaningfully. “We know Gen Z and Millennials are digital natives – they expect more from brands and engage with content on their terms,” Smith said. Officeworks is leaning into creators, interactive content and platform-native shopping to meet those expectations. Nicholas reinforces this need to meet consumers where they are. She urges heritage brands to “invest in cohesive digital strategies rather than treating online marketing as a secondary effort”. Those that do are already seeing the benefits. She points to Williams, Medela, Enjo, Remington, QV Baby, Springfree and Russell Hobbs as brands successfully blending tradition with transformation. These companies “leverage strategic digital transformations, invest in influencer partnerships, lean into user-generated content, listen to real-time consumer insights, online reviews and word of mouth and have multi-platform engagement.” Evolution, however, is not only digital. Physical retail is evolving, too. Smith notes that Officeworks views the line between online and in-store as irrelevant. “It’s all one connected experience,” she said. “In-store, we’re investing in our incredible team members to provide expert advice – especially as technology needs become more complex.” Officeworks is now expanding omnichannel services like click-and-collect, trade-in programs and in-store tech support to support that seamlessness. At the core is a simple message: legacy is an asset, but not a strategy. “Historic brands that have continued to thrive across generations know what it takes to stand the test of time and are uniquely placed to bank on their legacies to stand out from the crowd,” Nicholas explained. “All it takes is a smart and committed digital strategy to bring them back into relevance to thrive in today’s and tomorrow’s market. And courage to admit what got them here, will not take them there,” she concluded. Smith concurred, “While our commitment remains constant, the way we deliver on it is always changing.”