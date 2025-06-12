BusinessStrategy

From legacy to digital edge: How traditional retailers can stay competitive 

officeworks back to school ad
Officeworks delivers more personalised, relevant experiences for its customers. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Legacy retailers and heritage brands are facing a potential reckoning in the digital age. With consumers shifting their attention to social media, mobile-first browsing and e-commerce experiences that lack physical interaction, long-standing brands can no longer rely on nostalgia, name recognition or traditional TV ad buys to drive growth.  The reality is that the path to purchase has changed, and those unwilling to change with it risk being left behind. Christie Nicholas, CEO of Mumpower, a ma

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls

QIC to sell its stake in Perth’s Claremont Quarter

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Behind American Vintage’s bet on the lucrative Chinese fashion market

Tong Van
Sports & adventure IR Pro

How Stylerunner’s GM landed her dream job and turned it into a successful career

Tamera Francis
Regulatory

‘Major structural change’: ACCC concerned about Sigma, Chemist Warehouse merger

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay