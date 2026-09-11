StoresOpenings & closings

Proud Poppy founder Tara McKeon regains control after administration

Tara McKeon standing outside of a pink building wearing a black and white checked dress and smiling
Tara McKeon, founder of Proud Poppy
By Harry Booth

Tara McKeon’s womenswear brand Proud Poppy, which entered administration in early August, is returning after a meeting among creditors.

These creditors – from Hall Chadwick – voted that McKeon can continue to own and operate the fashion label through a Deed of Company Arrangement (Doca). The first meeting among creditors was held on August 17, with the decisive vote being taken this week.

Founded in 2019, Proud Poppy specialised in inclusive women’s clothing, with sizes ranging from six to 30. It once operated seven standalone stores.

McKeon, who placed the business in administration following a series of store closures and cuts to its product portfolio, said it represented a “new era” for Proud Poppy.

“It feels very meaningful that each creditor voted to return the business to me. I want to especially acknowledge our staff and our suppliers. I know the level of support we have been shown is rare, and we do not take it for granted,” McKeon said in a statement.

She called conditions “hard” for small businesses in Australia, adding that “voluntary administration is not the end”.

“We have learned some significant lessons here. This marks a new era for Proud Poppy,” the statement added. “We are building a better business, and we have the right support behind us.”

Proud Poppy is set to continue trading online and through its three remaining stores.

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