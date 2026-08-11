Proud Poppy collapses into administration amid store closures

Womenswear clothing brand Proud Poppy has fallen into voluntary administration and slashed its store portfolio just seven years after its founding.

Administrators Kathleen Vouris, Richard Albarran and Marcus Watters have been appointed to oversee the administration process for the retailer, as disclosed in a notice published to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (Asic).

Inside Retail understands that Proud Poppy once operated seven stores in its portfolio; just three remain listed on its website.

Founded in 2019 by emergency nurse Tara McKeon, Proud Poppy specialised in inclusive sizing, with clothes ranging from sizes six to 30.

“Pregnancy and life in general had seen me gain over 60kgs, weighing around the 140kg mark, squeezing into size 22s and just feeling lost and sad,” McKeon says on Proud Poppy’s website.

“The cycle of not being able to find beautiful and affordable clothing as my body changed, whatever the cause, pushed me more and more into my shell.”

The remaining stores in Doreen, Victoria, and Gympie and Toowoomba, both in Queensland, are soon to be joined by two pop-up stores; one in Canberra and the other in Adelaide.

Proud Poppy continues to trade as normal both online and in-store. The administrators are due to hold a first meeting of creditors on August 17.