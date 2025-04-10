How Tara McKeon built Proud Poppy into a $20m brand with community at heart

ail: You launched Proud Poppy as an online women’s fashion boutique in 2019 while on maternity leave from your job as an emergency room nurse. Five years later, it’s a $20 million lifestyle retailer with three stores and 50 staff. What do you see as the biggest drivers of your success? Tara McKeon: The biggest drivers of Proud Poppy’s success stem from a combination of unwavering determination from myself and my team, genuine connection, and authenticity. From the very beginning, giving up was never an option for me. I’ve always been someone who has had to support myself to survive. Life hasn’t been easy but I wouldn’t change it because from the hardships grew my work ethic and determination. Combine this with my deep belief in the vision of Proud Poppy – creating an inclusive fashion label that empowers women to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. We can’t fail – because if we do we let all of those women whose lives we have changed down, and that just can’t happen. Building and nurturing this community has also been at the heart of our journey. Every single person who has supported Proud Poppy, from the customer who placeS their first order to those who champion us daily, has been deeply appreciated. I’ve worked hard to ensure that everyone who interacts with the brand feels valued, seen and part of something bigger. This sense of belonging has created a loyal, engaged community that has driven our growth. Proud Poppy is not just a brand; it’s a movement. IR: You focus a lot on providing a great customer experience. In your opinion, which features or services have the biggest impact on the online customer experience? TM: One of the standout features that has the biggest impact is our private VIP Facebook page. This space allows our community to share their authentic experiences with the brand – whether it’s a dress they love or a memorable interaction they’ve had with us. It’s like bringing our 5-star reviews to life through the voices of real people, fostering trust and connection. Another impactful aspect is how we integrate social media into the customer journey. From live try-ons to behind-the-scenes snippets on stories, we focus on creating a face-to-brand connection. These interactions go beyond regular customer service by helping customers see what our products look like on everyday bodies. IR: As a business owner, you’ve spoken about the financial challenges of the past 12 months when consumer spending was down in discretionary categories like fashion. How did you navigate those challenges, and why did you choose to share them publicly? TM: The past 12 months have been incredibly challenging, and for a long time, we carried ourselves on ego, keeping our heads in the sand about the problems we were facing. We knew we had an amazing brand and an incredible community, but no matter how hard we worked, we couldn’t seem to get things to align. It felt like we were stuck in quicksand. There came a point wheN I realised I couldn’t fix everything on my own. I needed help. Reaching out to the e-commerce and retail networks, and being completely honest and transparent about our struggles, was a turning point. I quickly discovered that so many other people and brands were experiencing – or had experienced – similar challenges. The surprising part was that no one felt they could talk about it. Authenticity and transparency are at the heart of Proud Poppy, so it made sense for me to be brave and share our story. By doing so, I hoped to create a safe space for others to do the same. I truly believe in community over competition. When we support one another – through the highs and the lows – we all grow stronger together. IR: What’s next for Proud Poppy in 2025? TM: We are really doubling down on “bigger doesn’t make better but better makes bigger”. Scaling and growth are still super important but we have seen firsthand how rapid growth can kill amazing businesses and we have used all of our nine lives. This year, we are somewhat going back to basics, focusing on connection with our community, improving the customer journey on our website and beyond, and creating those incredible moments that people will always remember for how we made them feel. Combining this with new regional stores, new product lines such as swimwear, scrubs, sleepwear and evening wear – the sky really is the limit for us, but we are doing it smart this time around. We have invested in an incredible CFO to come on board and we are learning every day about the better decisions to make so that we can make sure that Proud Poppy is here for a long time not just a good time.