Featured PostOpenings & closings

Famous Footwear to close all 17 stores

Image of shoes.
Famous Footwear is owned by Queensland-based Asco International. (Source: Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Australian shoe retailer Famous Footwear will close its 17 physical stores and online shop after more than 25 years.

In a statement posted to social media, the retailer said that it would “be closing permanently, with our online store open until December 31.”

The company confirmed it will continue to accept online orders, vouchers and store credit until the end of the year, with its remaining stores to shut early next year.

Famous Footwear, owned by Queensland-based Asco International, operates stores across Australia’s eastern coast and carries brands including Pied a Terre, Naughty Monkey, London Rebel and Venice Beach Shoes.

The closure is one among several other Australian fashion and footwear brands that have shut down over the past couple of years due to challenging economic conditions.

Wittner also faced financial strain in the past year, with Nike franchise group AF-1 closing seven stores across Sydney last week, after losing its licensing agreement, resulting in 113 job losses. 

“We’ve loved helping you find your famous fit for more than 25 years,” said Famous Footwear. 

“We’re truly grateful for the loyalty and support from our community over the years.”

