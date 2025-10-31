Soul Origin opens its first drive-thru

Soul Origin has opened its first drive-thru restaurant, in Epping, Melbourne. The two-lane drive-thru store features two windows for ordering, as well as kiosk ordering, delivery and standard counter sales.

Soul Origin co-founder Hao Quach told Franchise Executives the store launch was two years in the making. The business revealed its plans to introduce the drive-thru format a year ago.

“When we decided to open we did a lot of research, understanding what were the right metrics that will deliver ROI for our franchise partners. We knew we had to be somewhere with existing brand presence. Epping is a high exposure site, on a busy road with access to an industrial park and a six minute drive to Epping shopping centre,” Quach said.

Sydney franchisee relocates to operate first drive-thru

A long-standing Sydney-based franchisee, the third to sign up to a Soul Origin business 11 years ago, has bought the drive-thru.

“He chased us down and convinced us why he should be the one to open the store,” Quach said.

“We had to consider how do we operate in a different state, in a new site? He was so invested and engaged, selling his share of his Sydney stores to his business partner, and he’s moved down here.”

Soul Origin has used the opportunity of a box format to fine tune equipment, introducing high powered ovens and larger equipment items, and streamlining the ordering process for customers.

Operationally there’s been a shift to making meals to order. Customers can order from the whole menu range, which will include snacking options, and the drive-thru is open for dinner orders.

“We’ve been testing for the dinner channel for two years, and launched it to the network four months ago,” Quach said.

The drive-thru has a 250sqm footprint; Soul Origin also operates in 30sqm kiosks and up to 80sqm in a shopfront format.

Testing the drive-thru model

Trialling the drive-thru operations process took eight months, including team trials in the office with a mock-up assembly line providing lunch, and a dry run with the training team serving at a family and friends event just prior to opening.

“Each day since we’ve opened we’ve learned and tweaked, either IT or a process, to make it more efficient. We’ll continue to learn and make changes to ensure customers are getting a better, quicker service.

“The challenge to ourselves is a target of four minutes waiting time,” Quach revealed.

“We are committed to another drive-thru scheduled for mid-year 2026. This will take the same approach as other formats, such as our uni or airport stores; we will do two or three, get feedback, learn, try and make sure we are developing a model that a franchise partner and customer is happy with,” he said.