How Hears is disrupting the multi-million-dollar ear protection industry

has also involved rethinking when and how the plugs are sold. A collaboration with German soccer club Bayern Munich, for example, has brought Hears to stadium crowds, while a deal with the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong has put its products within easy reach of guests struggling to sleep through the city’s sirens. In fact, they’ve even worked with French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, with the resulting collaboration selling out repeatedly. Inside Retail spoke to Verlaat and Nijhof about turning an everyday necessity into a fashion accessory, their unconventional approach to reaching customers and what comes next for the brand. Inside Retail: What inspired you to launch Hears? Bob Verlaat: We both have an innate entrepreneurial spirit and an eye for building brands. In our early 20s, we loved to party and frequently went to music festivals and concerts. We both got hearing damage after listening to loud sounds without protecting our hearing, and it led us to question why we didn’t wear earplugs. They were the solution to staying protected from noise-induced hearing damage, but they felt outdated, stigmatised and uncomfortable, and every brand we tried muffled the sound so we couldn’t enjoy the experience or talk with the friends next to us. We couldn’t find a solution and wanted to continue our lifestyle – as we knew was the case for thousands like us – so we decided to dive into making our own. Nick Nijhof: We partnered with DJs, sound engineers, product designers and audiologists to create the product we wish we’d had: an earplug that reduced sound by up to 25dB and acted as a “second eardrum” using a patented membrane filter. Now we have Hears. IR: In a rapidly growing market for noise reduction tools, what tactics or strategies does Hears incorporate to stand out? BV: While the market for noise reduction tools is growing, awareness of the products and adoption of using them are low. One billion young adults are at risk of noise-induced hearing damage as early as age 20. We knew that Gen Z and millennials were our target consumers, but we couldn’t get their attention by marketing the earplug as a medical device. Today’s consumer cares about wellness, but an earplug wasn’t “cool” enough to pack in their bag for a night out. So we decided to market the earplugs as a fashion accessory. NN: We wanted the product to feel like a natural extension of what people already wear and carry, rather than something purely functional. Design and aesthetics were important to making hearing protection feel relevant to our audience. IR: What were the toughest challenges you faced in the initial stages of launching and running the brand? BV: It’s a good problem to have, but we weren’t prepared for how quickly we would sell out of the product early on. Our manufacturer could make 60,000 earplugs a month, which we assumed was plenty. However, orders were running at 90,000 a month, leaving us with a 30,000-unit monthly gap. We had to mark the product as sold out, then open preorders, but the orders kept coming in at the same pace and created a major backlog. We decided to refund all backlogged orders to protect the brand experience. It was a learning moment for us on how to handle this type of “crisis.” IR: What strategies did you incorporate to overcome these issues? BV: It took realising that the product we made was in demand and learning to overprepare and intentionally pace our growth. From there, we focused on two things: First, streamlining production so our supply could keep up with demand instead of scrambling to catch up after selling out. Second, prioritising profitability over scale. When demand is that strong, it’s tempting to chase growth at any cost, but building a lasting brand means growing at a pace we can support without compromising the customer experience. IR: What have been the biggest highlight moments of running the business thus far? BV: Landing some of our dream partnerships feels unreal. Our core mission is to build a brand that makes hearing health part of the mainstream wellness conversation, and it’s encouraging to think we’re already protecting the hearing of more than 500,000 people globally. Partnering with fashion brands like YSL, iconic nightlife groups like Pacha Ibiza and a major sports team, with more to be revealed soon, to make hearing health part of the cultural conversation is the biggest highlight. IR: How did the YSL partnership come to be and what were the results of this unique high fashion x tech collab? NN: My co-founder Bob and I are incredibly detail-oriented and intentional about our business decisions. We knew we wanted to partner with a fashion brand to bring earplugs into the fashion space, but didn’t believe in racing out to 100 brands and seeing what stuck. Bob believed YSL was the fashion brand that was most aligned with our own aesthetic, audience, and mission, and went deep into research about how the company operated and who they had partnered with previously. He sent 40 cold emails and a 30-page pitch deck laying out every detail of the partnership, which made it nearly impossible for them to turn us down. YSL said yes to our vision, and we took care of the rest – then the product sold out in two weeks. IR: What may we expect to see next from Hears regarding marketing tactics or unique product launches such as this? BV: In just a few weeks, we are launching a custom earplug with a major sports team in the soccer space. Not only do we see this as an opportunity to introduce earplugs to a new demographic of sports fans, but also to provide hundreds of thousands with hearing protection in a space where they need it most. Stadium sounds can reach over 100dB, which is extremely harmful to the ears. We don’t see this as a one-time partnership, but the beginning of our integration into sports mania. IR: In addition to DTC, where else is Hears planning to show up to further expand in the US retail market? BV: We’re doubling down on partnerships that put Hears where our community already is. That means more festival, club and artist partnerships to grow awareness and get earplugs into people’s hands at the moments they need them most. We’re also expanding our presence on Amazon and other marketplaces, so Hears is easy to find wherever consumers shop. IR: What goals do you hope to achieve with Hears over the next year and the next five years? BV: Our main goal is to provide proven hearing protection to more consumers. The strategies we put in place for making this happen include more brand partnerships across the fashion, lifestyle, and sports categories, and popping up at activations where people need our product the most: concerts, festivals, sporting arenas, etc. NN: We want hearing protection to become something people consider as naturally as other wellness essentials. The product needs to fit seamlessly into people’s lifestyles, whether they’re at a concert, travelling or sleeping, while helping make hearing health part of the broader wellness conversation. IR: What is a piece of advice you would give to the day one version of yourself on your brand founder journey? BV: Just say yes! I talk to founders frequently and they all share the initial fear of starting. The more you overthink a concept, the longer you delay impact and success. No brand is “ready” when it first launches, but the initial mistakes and fear are what make great brands. IR: What is your current favourite SKU from the brand? BV: I am constantly travelling internationally and taking overnight flights, so I love using our new Hears Sleep product, which launched in late May! The earplugs are perfect for popping in during a flight and help me get deep sleep while travelling. Further reading: Twenty years old. Ten weeks into trading. What this retail founder has learnt