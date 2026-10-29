BusinessStrategy

How Hears is disrupting the multi-million-dollar ear protection industry

Hears co-founders Bob Verlaat and Nick Nijhof sitting side by side in black shirts.
How Hears built a $20 million earplugs brand.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
For decades, ear protection came in the form of foam plugs tucked away in a corner of the pharmacy aisle. But friends Bob Verlaat and Nick Nijhof saw an opportunity to give the category a fashionable makeover with their own brand, Hears. It was a shrewd bet. Launched in 2024, the business generated US$20 million in sales in its first year, and the founders are now looking to build on that momentum with a marketing and product strategy designed to appeal to millennials and Gen Z. That plan has al

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