Mecca doubles Macquarie Centre store size, adds 40 brands

Beauty giant Mecca has almost doubled the size of its store at Sydney’s Macquarie Centre following a refurbishment that has brought in 40 new brands.

The Melbourne-founded retailer replaced its 297sqm Mecca ‘Maxima’ store format with a new-look 570sqm location. The 40 additional brands join an expanded range of in-store experiences and dedicated product spaces.

“We know there’s a passionate beauty community across Macquarie Park and the surrounding areas, so we’re thrilled to be opening our new, significantly expanded Mecca store here,” said Sophie Wood, GM of retail at Mecca.

“Customers will have even more room to discover some of the world’s best beauty brands, receive expert advice and enjoy our signature beauty services.”

Newly added brands will include Victoria Beckham Beauty, Byredo and Crown Affair, Mecca said. Eight makeup artist stations, semi-private skin beds, a dedicated ‘Beauty Lab’ and a perfume area will make up the customer experience offering.

“Whether you’re looking for a new favourite, a little inspiration or help finding the right products for you, there’ll be something for everyone,” Wood added. “With more brands, new experiences, and a dedicated team ready to welcome customers, we’re excited to bring Mecca Magic to life at Macquarie Centre and continue building our connection with the local beauty community.”

Macquarie Centre’s marketing manager, Chelsea Smith, called it an “exciting addition” to the centre.

“The refurbishment gives shoppers even more choice and space to explore, strengthening Macquarie Centre’s offering as a destination for beauty and lifestyle shopping,” she said.