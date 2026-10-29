SectorsHealth & beauty

Mecca doubles Macquarie Centre store size, adds 40 brands

The store was formerly a Mecca Maxima format
By Harry Booth

Beauty giant Mecca has almost doubled the size of its store at Sydney’s Macquarie Centre following a refurbishment that has brought in 40 new brands.

The Melbourne-founded retailer replaced its 297sqm Mecca ‘Maxima’ store format with a new-look 570sqm location. The 40 additional brands join an expanded range of in-store experiences and dedicated product spaces.

“We know there’s a passionate beauty community across Macquarie Park and the surrounding areas, so we’re thrilled to be opening our new, significantly expanded Mecca store here,” said Sophie Wood, GM of retail at Mecca.

“Customers will have even more room to discover some of the world’s best beauty brands, receive expert advice and enjoy our signature beauty services.”

Newly added brands will include Victoria Beckham Beauty, Byredo and Crown Affair, Mecca said. Eight makeup artist stations, semi-private skin beds, a dedicated ‘Beauty Lab’ and a perfume area will make up the customer experience offering.

“Whether you’re looking for a new favourite, a little inspiration or help finding the right products for you, there’ll be something for everyone,” Wood added. “With more brands, new experiences, and a dedicated team ready to welcome customers, we’re excited to bring Mecca Magic to life at Macquarie Centre and continue building our connection with the local beauty community.”

Macquarie Centre’s marketing manager, Chelsea Smith, called it an “exciting addition” to the centre.

“The refurbishment gives shoppers even more choice and space to explore, strengthening Macquarie Centre’s offering as a destination for beauty and lifestyle shopping,” she said.

Recommended By IR

Tops supermarket
Strategy IR Pro

Central Retail trims Europe ties to refocus on Southeast Asia

Michael Baker
Violette_FR founder Violette Serrat sitting in her studio surrounded by campaign imagery.
Strategy IR Pro

How Violette_FR bottled up the modern French girl fantasy

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Customer browses for liquor at Dan Murphy's store
Food & beverage

Endeavour Group reports lower retail sales in Q1, but says trend improves

Sean Cao
Executive interviews IR Pro

Reclaiming beauty: how Fuca turned survival into success at Mecca

Tahlia Whitfield
Soul Origin's first drive-thru
Openings & closings

Soul Origin opens its first drive-thru

Sarah Stowe
A smartphone with the PayPal logo
Strategy

PayPal unveils partnership with OpenAI for payments on ChatGPT

Manya Saini
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.