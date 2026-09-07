BusinessStore design

Mecca tests its experiential retail model at Sydney International Airport

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Sydney International Airport is not an obvious setting for beauty retail theatre. The fluorescent design of travel retail is typically built around urgency, convenience and familiar branded counters. Mecca is betting that an international terminal can offer something more emotional. The Australian beauty giant has opened its first international airport store in Sydney’s T1 International terminal, within Heinemann Tax and Duty Free. At 285 square metres, the store is small by Mecca standards, b

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