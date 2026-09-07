Mecca tests its experiential retail model at Sydney International Airport

, but strategically outsized. It is the retailer’s first entry into international travel retail, placing its brand, its partners and its signature service model in front of approximately 8.5 million departing passengers annually. For a retailer whose domestic business is deeply intertwined with its Beauty Loop loyalty ecosystem, the airport provides a new kind of customer acquisition opportunity. Around half of shoppers entering the store are international and, so far, roughly half are not existing loyalty members. Across the broader Mecca business, 90 per cent of sales come from existing members. “It is a very different occasion,” Ian Burl, Mecca’s chief operating officer, told Inside Retail. “We do not want to think about them just as a limited-time, ordinary Mecca customer that has less time because we do not want to just speed up the service. We want to adjust the service.” A beauty ritual before take off That distinction is central to the proposition. Mecca has not simply placed a curated selection of beauty products beside the departure gates. It has designed an airport-specific format around the traveller’s state of mind, whether they are rushing to board, killing time before a long-haul flight or looking for a small ritual to mark the beginning of a holiday. At its centre is a Beauty Lounge offering services exclusive to the location. Customers can book a 20-minute Express LED and Hydration Boost or Pre-Flight De Puff and Sculpt treatment for $40, redeemable against product purchases. There are also complimentary 15-minute sessions for fragrance discovery, foundation matching and a pre-flight relaxing ritual. The approach turns the airport wait into something closer to an appointment. Burl shared that the ambition is for travellers to build Mecca into their departure routine. “The vision really is that people consider a Mecca experience before they set off for the airport, so they allow enough time that they can go and have a little bit of fun before they get on their flight,” he said. The store is also a sharp physical contrast to Mecca’s three-storey Bourke Street flagship in Melbourne. Where the flagship uses scale, rooms and extensive wall space to create a beauty destination, the Sydney airport store has no walls at all. Its open format allows customers to enter from any direction, while creating clear sightlines from the security queues and through the surrounding duty-free environment. A smaller format with a global audience That creates a retailing challenge as much as a design statement. Without walls, there is less room for merchandising and less capacity to carry the vast brand assortment Mecca offers in its conventional stores. The retailer has responded with a focused edit of more than 60 brands across fragrance, makeup, skin and wellness, including Rhode, Diptyque, Summer Fridays, Byredo and Emma Lewisham, alongside Australian names such as Go To and Naked Sunday. Mecca’s own labels, Mecca Cosmetica, Mecca Max and Kit, are also represented. “We start with a small subset of brands that is appropriate for the channel,” Burl said. “The most important thing is that we are actually offering customers the opportunity to explore those brands in this setting for the first time.” Fragrance is expected to be a particularly important category. Burl says it has already accounted for a far larger share of sales than in the retailer’s regular stores, reflecting the established strength of fragrance in airport shopping. In Mecca’s version of the category, the experience is designed to move beyond individual brand counters. Trained team members can guide shoppers across multiple fragrance houses rather than directing them to a single brand representative. This is where Mecca is seeking to bring what Burl calls its “Mecca Magic” to a setting more commonly associated with transactional retail. The internal service model centres on trained team members reading a customer’s needs and responding accordingly, whether that means a quick product recommendation for a traveller racing to a gate or a longer, more immersive discovery experience for someone with time to spare. The company invests around 3 per cent of its total revenue across the business in team education and engagement, according to Burl, a capability it has carried into the terminal rather than stripping back for a smaller format. Mecca has placed 62 team members at the store, an unusually deep staffing model for an airport location. “The experience remains the same. The context is obviously different,” Burl said. “We have not made this a lean service model.” The next test for Mecca Magic The space is unmistakably Mecca. Its flooring replicates the original Cole’s Book Arcade floorboards that Mecca preserved in its Bourke Street flagship, extending a piece of the historic Melbourne bookstore into the retailer’s new Sydney airport format. The perfumery includes the retailer’s signature cloche table, while a Mini Mart shopfront reprises the beauty minis concept introduced at Melbourne Central. A bright LED sign at the service counter reads, “First class beauty services. Now boarding”, demonstrating the playful copywriting that has become part of Mecca’s retail identity. Sculptural ribbon forms run through the store, echoing the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. For Burl, they are more than an architectural flourish. “They are a good example of how we have tried to make the space unique and make it feel different to anywhere else in the airport,” he said. Whether the concept becomes a larger travel retail network remains open. Burl calls the Sydney location a proof of concept, saying Mecca will adjust the brand mix, services and format based on what it learns. The company has no current plans to expand its full retail model internationally beyond Australia and New Zealand, but the airport puts it in front of a global audience. “If this works for brands and for customers, then it is inevitable that it will work economically,” Burl said. “Then we will go and make it a substantial channel.”