BusinessStrategy

Behind the strategic evolution of modern brand collaborations

American Vintage x La Meulerie.
American Vintage x La Meulerie. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong
When Harrods flew members of its global marketing team from London to Hong Kong to develop a bespoke collaboration with Silk, a young local beverage brand, the product itself was almost incidental. What mattered was the trip. For a company founded on the conviction that Hong Kong-style bubble tea deserved a place in premium lifestyle culture, the sight of one of the world’s most recognisable department stores coming to its home city was confirmation that Silk now belonged in a conversation far

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