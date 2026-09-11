BusinessStrategy

How is Macy’s pulling itself out of its spiral of decline? 

An exterior shot of the Macy’s Herald Square flagship location.
Five growth quarters point to a recovery.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
For years, Macy’s appeared trapped in an almost irreversible decline. Now, five consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth suggest its “Bold New Chapter” strategy is gaining traction, although the retailer still has work to do before it can declare its turnaround complete. The department store operator’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 2026 results provided the latest evidence of that progress. Macy’s Inc.’s sales rose to US$4.9 billion, while comparable sales increased by 2.7

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