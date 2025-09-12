Monday Swimwear opens Beverly Hills flagship

Swim and resortwear label Monday Swimwear has unveiled its first flagship on Beverly Drive, in California’s Beverly Hills.

The new store offers personalised fit guidance, styling, and a boutique experience inspired by coastal ease.

“This is such a proud and emotional moment for us,” said co-founder Natasha Oakley.

“We started Monday to give women swimwear that truly fits – pieces that make you feel good from the inside out. Opening our first flagship allows us to bring that experience to life in a completely new way.”

The flagship was designed in collaboration with New York-based design and architecture studio Sugarhouse.

The design house took inspiration from Monday’s inclusive ethos and its focus on understated elegance to create an elevated and soulful space that links back to the sea.

The European-inspired facade features scalloped linen awnings and soft cream limewash walls with sand-toned flooring to enhance comfort.

Inside, the space uses sculptural bronze fixtures, palm-leaf chandeliers, and vintage decorative pieces to evoke a warm, beach-like experience.

​“Fit has always been at the core of everything we do,” says Monday co-founder Devin Brugman.

“We design for real women, and now our community has a space to engage with the brand more personally – to find their perfect fit, shop at their own pace, and walk out feeling confident and empowered.”