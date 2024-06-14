Froyo chain Yo-Chi marks growth milestone

Frozen yogurt and acai brand Yo-Chi has opened its 30th store in Semaphore, South Australia, which management said marks a “huge milestone” for the brand.

“It is amazing to see how many Australians have become a part of the Yo-Chi family that continues to grow by the day,” said Brooke Rodger, COO of Yo-Chi.

Established in 2022, the yogurt shop is known for its buffet-style bar that allows customers to create their own frozen yogurt or acai desserts.

The store offers yogurt flavours like Signature Tart and Chocolate and a range of toppings, including fresh fruit, melted biscoff, mochi, cookie dough, as well as a rotating selection of limited-edition toppings.

“This is just the beginning, as we hope to double the number of venues by 2026 in our mission to Share The Chi with as much of the country as we can,” Rodger concluded.

Yo-Chi plans to open more stores in Bondi Beach, West End, Coogee, and Robina later this year.