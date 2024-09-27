Endeavour Group CEO, MD Steve Donohue resigns after 30-year tenure

Endeavour Group CEO and MD Steve Donohue has decided to step down after more than six years in the role and 30 years with the business.

“Mr Donohue and the board have determined now is the right time for a new leader to take the group in its next phase of growth,” Endeavour said in a statement to the ASX.

Donohue will remain in the position as the company progresses in its search for the new executive, to assist with the transition.

Donohue began his career as a summer casual at the second Dan Murphy’s store in Alphington, Victoria, in 1994.

He rose through the ranks and took leadership positions at Endeavour Drinks and Woolworths Group. Endeavour demerged from Woolworths in June 2021.

“I take great pride in the achievements of the company during my time as CEO and thank everyone at Woolworths and Endeavour who has supported me over many years,” said Donohue.

“Together, we have created the leading company for social occasions, with unrivalled brands and hospitality venues.”