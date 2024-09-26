IR ProOpenings & closings

“Brides want that experience”: True Society expands global footprint

By Heather McIlvaine
True Society has opened its latest store in Melbourne, bringing the US-based company’s global footprint up to 10.  Located in a bright and airy warehouse on Webb Street in Fitzroy, the nearly 1000sqm store carries hundreds of wedding dresses from leading designer brands Essense of Australia, Stella York, Martina Liana, All Who Wander and Oxford Street, as well as veils and accessories.  It boasts multiple spacious fitting rooms, with three-way mirrors and seating for the bride-to-be

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay