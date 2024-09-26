“Brides want that experience”: True Society expands global footprint

to-be’s family and friends; a selfie wall, where customers can pose after they’ve said ‘yes to the dress’ and a courtyard, where the store plans to hold events and launch new collections. “Brides want that experience,” said Michelle Harris, the owner and a 30-year veteran of the Australian bridal industry. Keeping up with the pace of change Harris opened her first store, Tuscany Bridal, in Perth in the 1990s because there was a lack of bridal shops in the area. Last July, she converted it into a True Society store, citing the need to “keep up with what’s going on and our customer”. “I think bridal has changed; like all retail, there’s a lot more social media influence,” Harris said. “We used to advertise in magazines and things like that.” True Society is a global collective of premium bridal stores started by Martine Harris, who is also the co-founder of Essense of Australia. Based in Kansas, it works with independent bridal store owners worldwide to either convert their existing stores into True Society boutiques, or open new ones. It also offers support with marketing, employee training and backend systems. All True Society stores exclusively carry Essense of Australia and its sister brands. So far, there are 10 True Society stores, including two in Australia, four in Europe, and six in the US. Three new stores are slated to open soon in the US and Europe, according to True Society’s website. A wide range of sizes and helpful staff According to Harris, the Melbourne store owner, True Society’s key point of difference is the level of customer service it offers and the range of dresses it stocks. “I think the experience from the moment they walk in the door – being inclusive, having sizes six to 36, having that huge range of dresses, which a lot of stores just don’t have” is unique, she said. “We have stories all the time of girls coming in and saying, ‘I’ve been to several stores and I haven’t been able to try things on.’ That’s heartbreaking,” she said. “That’s where we want to make their experience so beautiful, from the moment they walk in to finding their ‘I do’ dream dress.” Like most bridal stores, True Society is appointment-only, and employees are trained to find out as much information as possible about what customers are looking for before they come in. Details about the wedding size and venue and photos of the bride-to-be can help stylists – dubbed the True Crew – select the right dresses to try on. “It’s about the bride being individual, and us going on their journey with them, really asking what they want their wedding to look like,” Harris said. “Some people want colour, some people still want ivory; some people want sleeves or no sleeves. Some people want slim and sleek, and other people want very elaborate ball gowns, so it is very diverse.” At a time when non-bridal fashion brands like City Chic, Showpo and Abercrombie & Fitch are launching their own ranges of wedding dresses, the key to success in bridal retail today, Harris said, lies in having a “really extensive collection” of dresses that cater to these individual preferences.