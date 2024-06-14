BusinessStrategy

How will Cotti Coffee take on its rivals amid fierce competition in China?

By Tong Van
China – the world’s fastest-growing coffee market – has experienced a downturn with significant players like Luckin Coffee and Starbucks reporting a decrease in sales in the first quarter of the year. Some experts attribute this to the intense industry competition, where prices are being lowered to attract customers. Cotti Coffee’s latest marketing move to offer all beverages for RMB9.9 without limit, is expected to add more pressure on its rivals to maintain their market share. Joining

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay