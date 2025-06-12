National Geographic Stores closes down in Australia

Alquemie Group has closed down National Geographic Stores in Australia, weeks after selling sister brands Ginger & Smart and Surfstitch to an undisclosed buyer.

The National Geographic Stores launched in Australia in 2023 as a partnership between Alquemie and The Walt Disney Company.

The stores sold outerwear and adventure clothing and were launched to compete with brands like Kathmandu and The North Face.

The brand’s first store was located in Melbourne, with subsequent stores opening in Sydney and Canberra, as well as an online store.

Although the group’s website still includes the National Geographic brand, Alquemie Group has been closing the stores, both physical and online, over the past year.

Alquemie Group’s current home page includes images of Surfstitch, National Geographic stores, Ginger & Smart, Lego and General Pants Co. However, the group’s brands page features only Lego, General Pants Co and Insight.

A spokesperson from the Alquemie Group confirmed the pausing of National Geographic Stores operations to SmartCompany.

Alquemie Group has stated it will be focusing primarily on Lego, with 23 stores operating across the country.