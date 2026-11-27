Travel retailing giant Flight Centre, owned by the ASX-listed Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT), has reported a mass cyberattack that accessed customer information.

Flight Centre said a number of its parent company’s brands were targeted in the attack early on November 27. Suspicion arose after “unusual” activity was detected in a third-party booking system. Passport information could be at risk.

“While investigations remain ongoing, at this stage FLT believes that a significant number of customer records in the impacted system may have been accessed by unknown persons,” Flight Centre said in an update.

“It is not clear at this time how many of those records have been extracted from the third-party system.”

The growing trend of cybersecurity incidents in Australia has recently reached the country’s retail and travel industries. Supermarket giant Coles reported an “incident” in mid-November, which it said did not compromise customer information, while rival Woolworths shared a series of “unknown transactions” conducted on digital gift cards.

In early November, Qantas said customer data might have been accessed following a data breach at global travel technology provider Amadeus.

“The initial review indicates that most of the accessed records comprise customer names, some with basic travel information,” Flight Centre added. “A very small percentage is believed to include data such as limited passport details, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, or, in rare cases, health or mobility information.”

Flight Centre said it is contacting customers directly, promising further updates.