Coles investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’

Supermarket giant Coles is investigating a cyber attack, according to an update to the ASX.

The company said it has not yet identified any evidence that customer, team or supplier data has been compromised or removed from its systems. It has enlisted the help of the Australian Cyber Security Centre as investigations continue.

“Coles is also working with global cyber security experts to contain and secure the Coles IT environment,” the update added.

“Operations continue and customers are able to shop as normal with Coles in stores and online. We apologise for any concerns this may cause our customers and key stakeholders at a time of increasing cyber incidents in Australia and around the world.”

The growing trend of cyberattacks in recent months has seen the world’s supermarkets in the firing line. Inside Retail covered a hack of supermarket fridges at a Super U store in France, which saw temperatures raised and food destroyed. This form of attack has since been replicated in other locations.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre recommends that businesses turn on multi-factor authentication and use strong, unique passwords or passkeys; keep devices, software and apps up to date by installing security updates as soon as they become available; back up important business and customer information regularly, and test that it can be restored; train staff to spot scams and phishing emails, and always verify payment requests through a trusted channel.

On November 10, the Australian Government and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accepted all 18 recommendations from a rapid review into AI-related cybersecurity improvements. The review came after an OpenAI agent hacked into Services Australia.