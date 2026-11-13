Beyond the job title, Castlery’s Leah Howatson on building a retail career

n reflected on the value of good managers, the female leaders who shaped her early career and why she wished she had been bolder about asking questions. She also explained why finding talented people deserves a leader’s attention even when there is no immediate vacancy. Inside Retail: What’s a role or experience from earlier in your career that people might not expect to be relevant to furniture retail, but that still shapes how you work at Castlery today? Leah Howatson: I studied economics and was in banking. I always joke that economics taught me not much for the real world. But when I did banking, I did a lot of project management roles in the first one or two years, and now with fresh grads I always try and give them some project management, because building up the confidence to hold people accountable, even when you’re quite junior and you’re having to talk with more senior people, and to be structured and clear in communication, and work on the trade-offs between time, budget and scope, all those skills are so good. So project management in banking came to marketing at a furniture company. IR: You’ve now been at Castlery for eight years and grown from senior marketing manager to GM of international markets, while the company went from online only to showrooms across three continents. What are some of the biggest leadership lessons you’ve picked up over the course of that journey? LH: I learned so many lessons. The most important thing I always think back to is just the quality of the people. To pivot a business, to go through challenging times, to reflect on failed projects and learn and grow, to celebrate wins, if you have the right people in place, it changes everything. And how much time I should invest in finding talent, even if it’s not the right time to hire people, talk to them. Any leader that’s not spending time doing this is hurting themselves in the long run. You might have this sense of control of doing everything in the short run, but that will limit the success, it will burn you out, it will limit you in some way in the future. IR: What advice would you give to someone starting out today who wants to build a career like yours, moving across countries and functions on the way to a general management role? LH: Find good managers. Don’t worry about job titles. When I went from banking into e-commerce at the start, it wasn’t an upward move; it was at best a sideways move, if not a downward move, but it taught me so much. If you invest in yourself in your first few years and don’t worry as much about salary and job title, but you’re chasing the right things, then it pays off over time. It’s finding the right manager. Also, why I wanted to go into e-commerce, especially in furniture, was that 10 years ago it was only going to grow. You’ve got the tailwinds because everyone’s going to move online, younger people are going to be more comfortable buying online, and furniture at the time was one of the lowest penetrated online. If you’re growing with the industry, it makes it easier to find opportunities. I really respect people who are in the dying art of other industries, but it does make your life more challenging. IR: Have you had any mentors along the way, formal or informal, and is there a piece of advice one of them gave you that you still come back to today? LH: I was very lucky. Both in banking and in my first e-commerce role, I had female managers – they were all really good role models. Looking back now, and this would be advice, I realised I was too shy to ask questions; I wasn’t bold enough to ask enough questions. Now, looking at it from the other end, being someone with more experience, I’d be happy to have someone just come out of the blue and ask a lot of questions, so that’s a piece of advice. And since then, even the founder of Castlery, Fred [Ji], how he’s built everything, and I’ve been working for him for eight years, it’s taught me so much. I think your boss should somewhat be a mentor, and if you haven’t found a good boss that’s pushing you, that you’re learning from, that’s also it.