BusinessStrategy

How local brands and consumer tastes are disrupting Asia’s fragrance market

perfume
In Asia, millennials and Gen Z are increasingly driving fragrance spending. (Source: Eurofragrance)
By Tong Van
Balwinder Rolley began working in fragrance 25 years ago. Scents built around sweet, edible notes rarely survived a meeting with Asian clients. Vanilla, toffee and chocolate were too sweet, too heavy or unsuitable for the local climate and consumer preferences, she recalled. Today, unique requests like pandan cake, onde-onde and kue lapis from Indonesia or mango sticky rice are getting popular.  “In the past, trends largely came from the West,” she told Inside Retail. “Today, we’re

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