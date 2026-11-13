How local brands and consumer tastes are disrupting Asia’s fragrance market

’re increasingly seeing influence coming from the East.” Rolley is general manager for Asia Pacific at Eurofragance, a Barcelona-based fragrance house that creates scents for other companies’ perfumes, shower gels, detergents and air fresheners. Suppliers like it rarely appear on a label, but they see a brand’s brief before the product exists, which makes them an early read on where consumer taste is heading. A younger, faster buyer The main driver of this change is a generational shift. In Asia, millennials and Gen Z are increasingly driving fragrance spending, Rolley said, and they look at products differently from their parents. They want something distinctive, good value and a story that feels personal. That has opened the door to local brands offering decent quality at prices that suit Asian wallets. Where these shoppers buy matters as much as what they buy. Fragrance was once sold mainly through supermarkets and boutiques. It now increasingly sells through TikTok, Xiaohongshu, WeChat and Instagram, where a new label can reach buyers without first winning shelf space and where influencers carry more weight than big-budget campaigns. “When brands approach us, they often want a fragrance almost immediately,” Rolley said. China, she added, is probably the fastest market of all. The large fragrance houses are adjusting. In June, Givaudan, the world’s biggest, agreed to buy a majority stake in Eurofragance, saying it wanted a stronger presence in local and regional markets. Sweet, local and familiar The return of gourmand scents is the clearest sign of changing taste. Well-balanced versions now sell across the region, Rolley said, and the inspiration is increasingly local rather than Western. Onde-onde, a sesame-coated glutinous rice ball, and kue lapis, a steamed layer cake, are flavours Indonesian shoppers grew up with. A scent built on them feels familiar rather than imported. A second shift is the spread of Middle Eastern styles: stronger, richer scents, often built on oud. Rolley linked this partly to global trends and partly to the role fragrance plays in religious life in Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia. Thailand follows its own path. Thai consumers favour complex blends of floral, fruity and other notes over one dominant note, Rolley said, and “don’t simply follow olfactory trends across the region; in many ways, they lead with confidence.” Others see the same independence. Preferences also vary within countries. In Vietnam, Rolley said, tastes in the south differ from the north, and central Vietnam has its own character. Lighter formats, stricter rules Format is another point of difference from the West. Body mists and eau de toilette make up a large share of Asia’s fragrance market. They are cheaper, come in smaller bottles and use lower concentrations of fragrance oil, which suits a hot, humid climate. For many consumers, Rolley noted, owning a fragrance is still aspirational, and a body mist is an affordable way in. Regulation shapes the product as well. In Indonesia, fragrances must use halal-approved ingredients and be made in certified facilities. The requirement has become harder to ignore: cosmetics distributed in Indonesia had to hold halal certification by October 17, 2026, Personal Care Insights reported. China’s homegrown moment Asked which market excites her the most, Rolley picked China for its size and speed of change. When she lived there about 20 years ago, consumers aspired to multinational brands and trusted them on quality. “Local brands are no longer aspiring to become global brands or simply copying what international players are doing. They’re creating their own identities,” she said. To Summer and Documents are the best-known examples. Both build their scents and stores around Chinese references such as ink, wood and incense, and both have drawn investment from L’Oreal, which backed Documents in 2022 and took a minority stake in To Summer in 2023. “Their storytelling resonates with Asian consumers, their price points are realistic and the quality is excellent,” Rolley said. “They’re really shaking up the market.” When the East sets the trend Rolley expects Asian tastes to travel. K-pop and Korean skincare have already shown that Asian culture can shape Western spending, she argued, and Middle Eastern fragrance has gone global in the same way. Tea is one example. Western brands once stuck to familiar green and white tea notes; younger consumers are now pulling iced tea, fruit-flavoured matcha and bubble tea into fragrance. Ube, the purple yam from the Philippines, is another. Rolley said mass-market brands in Europe are now developing products around it. She also thinks formats and preferences will move west. Body mists could appeal to Western shoppers looking for value, though for different reasons than in Asia. And as summers in Europe and the US grow hotter, demand may rise for the clean, fresh, long-lasting scents that have long sold well in Asia. Not one market If there is one thing Rolley wished global brands understood, it is that “Asia is incredibly diverse. It isn’t one single market.” Countries, cities, seasons, religions and traditions all shape what sells, and consumers move quickly, demand value and know what they want. “Global brands need to listen closely, invest in local insights and create products together with Asian consumers,” she said. The past few years suggest that advice is overdue. The labels gaining ground in Asia are the ones that started with the local shopper, and many of them are local themselves. Further reading: How Baroma is building a market for culturally rich Asian fragrance brands.