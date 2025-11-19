The true cost of loyalty: planning for profit beyond the sales peak

w customers. The critical question, however, is not how many new customers they can get, but what the plan is for them on the other side. Without a robust, data-driven retention strategy, retailers are not acquiring customers; they are merely renting them. They are paying a high price, in the form of deep, margin-eroding discounts, to attract an army of one-time shoppers conditioned to buy only on sale. This is the revenue hangover that will define 2026. The true “cost of loyalty” metric is not the investment required to build it, but the strategic failure to plan for it in the first place. The junk food revenue trap In the rush to hit sales targets, it is easy to celebrate all revenue as good revenue. But sales generated from deep discounting, particularly from first-time buyers, are the equivalent of junk food revenue – high in volume, but critically low in nutritional value for the long-term health of the business. The core problem lies in the metrics. For the next few weeks, most retail dashboards will be obsessively tuned to Average Order Value (AOV) and Conversion Rate. Teams will be high-fiving as these numbers spike. But these metrics are deceptive. They measure the success of a single transaction, not the health of a customer relationship. The true measure of success should be its impact on Customer Lifetime Value (CLV). The entire strategy should be judged by its ability to drive a second, full-price purchase within 90 days of the sale. A customer acquired on price, without a compelling brand or experience to back it up, has no loyalty. They will churn as soon as the next competitor discount code lands in their inbox. The initial margin sacrifice made to acquire them is never repaid. The Cost of Acquisition becomes a sunk cost, not an investment. The first real cost: Unifying the data you are about to receive You cannot build a relationship with a customer you do not understand. And you cannot understand a customer whose data is fragmented across a dozen uncommunicative systems. On one sale day, a single customer may interact with a brand on social media, browse on their mobile app, complete the purchase on a desktop, and later contact customer service via email. The result is a flood of new, valuable, first-party data. The first real cost of loyalty is the strategic investment in the data infrastructure required to unify this data before it arrives. Without a unified customer view, any attempt at personalisation is guesswork. This is where sophisticated retailers are pulling ahead. They are investing in systems that join platforms together, such as a Customer Data Platform (CDP) or a similar data-warehousing strategy, to create a single, persistent source of truth for every customer. This allows them to move beyond basic segmentation (“bought a t-shirt”) to sophisticated understanding (“high-value-potential customer, browsed jackets, bought a t-shirt on first visit, used a 20% off code”). Suppose your systems are not ready to capture, unify, and make sense of this data in near real-time. In that case, the window of opportunity to build loyalty will close before you have even identified who your new customers are. The second cost: Activating data to build an experience Data alone does not create loyalty. In fact, data used poorly, like a mistimed, generic email, can actively destroy it. The second, and more crucial, cost of loyalty is the investment in customer experience (CX) and optimisation to activate that data. This is where strategy, data, and creative must align. A retailer with a unified customer view knows who they are talking to. The next step is to know what to say. Unfortunately, the default post-sale season retention strategy for many is as cheap as it is ineffective: blast the entire list of new buyers with “10% off your next order.” This tactic is a disaster. It does not build brand affinity; it only reinforces the discount-seeking behaviour and further erodes margins. Instead, you need a strategic, data-driven approach that looks entirely different. Start with prioritising intelligent segmentation. Separate the “high-potential” new customers (e.g., those who match the profile of existing high-CLV customers) from the “pure bargain hunters.” They must not be treated the same. Test relentlessly. Instead of guessing, this approach uses continuous optimisation and experimentation to find the right message. What is the perfect post-purchase journey? Should the first email be a ‘how-to’ guide for the product they just bought? Should it be an invitation to the loyalty program, or should you showcase the brand’s sustainability story? Data-driven testing, not boardroom opinion, provides the answer. It finds the specific triggers that build an emotional connection and drive a second purchase at full price. This is the work that separates market-leading brands from the rest. They invest in the data foundation and the experience layer to ensure the first interaction is the beginning of a relationship, not the end of a transaction. The choice for 2026 The sale season peak is not the finish line; it is the starting gun for the 2026 loyalty race. The cost of the discount is irrelevant. The real question is whether you are prepared to make the subsequent investment in data and experience that generates a return. As we head into this critical sales period, retailers have a choice. Chase the junk-food revenue of the one-time, transactional sale, accepting the inevitable margin erosion and customer churn as the cost of doing business, or treat this period as the single largest loyalty-building opportunity of the year. This costs more. It requires a strategic commitment to unifying data, breaking down internal silos, and funding the teams and technology needed to deliver a truly personal, optimised experience. The “true cost of loyalty” is the cost of inaction. Retailers who understand this will not just survive the peak; they will be the ones who thrive long after the discounts have been forgotten. Richard Taylor is the managing director of marketing technology consultancy Digital Balance. Further reading: The death of the traditional Black Friday: how retailers can adapt