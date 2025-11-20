The value of loyalty in an age of AI and unpredictability

economic uncertainty have left businesses navigating a marketplace where prediction feels more fragile than ever. The decoupling of sentiment and spending McKinsey & Company’s latest State of the Consumer report captures this tension. Globally, consumer sentiment remains weaker than it was at the beginning of 2020, weighed down by inflation and cost-of-living pressures. What is striking, however, is the widening gap between how people feel and how they spend. Consumers are making trade-offs in ways that defy traditional logic: cutting back in one category while indulging in another. In the first half of 2025, more than one-third of surveyed consumers admitted to trading down on everyday purchases so they could splurge elsewhere. Even more surprising, nearly 20 percent planned to reduce spending on essentials –nondiscretionary items – just to afford discretionary luxuries. For businesses, this behaviour makes forecasting increasingly complex. At the same time, digital platforms remain a central part of the consumer journey. For Gen Z, in particular, social media is both indispensable and distrusted. It is where they interact with family and friends, who remain their most trusted sources, even as they express scepticism toward the platforms themselves. While institutional trust is low, digital channels continue to shape purchase decisions and brand perceptions in subtle but undeniable ways. For brands, this creates a delicate balancing act: delivering authentic and personalised messaging across fragmented platforms, while recognising that consumers are drawing on multiple inputs – social media, influential voices, product reviews, and peer recommendations – before committing to a purchase. The rise and rise of Gen Z The most important takeaway from the report, however, is the sheer scale of the Gen Z opportunity. Born between 1996 and 2010, this cohort is on track to become not only the largest generation in history but also the wealthiest. Already, the numbers are staggering. In the US, the average 25-year-old Gen Z consumer has a household income of $40,000 – 50 percent higher than the average Baby boomer at the same age, after accounting for government transfers, inflation and taxes. Gen Z spending is growing at twice the pace of previous generations at comparable life stages and is expected to surpass global Baby boomer spending by 2029. By 2035, Gen Zers will contribute an additional US$8.9 trillion to the global economy. Understanding what drives this generation is, therefore, critical for long-term growth. Unlike their predecessors, Gen Zers are the first cohort to grow up entirely in a digital world. Their adolescence was shaped not just by smartphones and social platforms but also by the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic. These experiences have influenced how they view adulthood, security and success. While older generations often define themselves through milestones such as marriage and children, Gen Z places higher value on career success and financial security. Surveys show they are 73 percent more likely than older generations to define themselves through career achievements, and 36 percent more likely to prioritise wealth creation. High living costs and student debt have made financial independence a core marker of identity. This generation’s worldview is complex. Globally, Gen Z tends to be more optimistic about social issues but more pessimistic about economic stability, particularly inflation. Around 40 per cent say they worry about their financial futures – compared with 31 per cent of older generations. Yet these anxieties do not appear to curb their spending. Indeed, Gen Z is willing to splurge on what matters to them. They are heavy users of buy-now-pay-later services and are more likely than other generations to pay for convenience, from food deliveries to premium digital services. Categories such as fashion (34 per cent of spend) and beauty (29 per cent) command particular loyalty. For businesses, the lesson is clear: Gen Z’s desire for financial security coexists with a willingness to indulge in experiences and products they consider ‘splurgeworthy’. The fragility of luxury and the redefinition of value These shifts are challenging long-standing assumptions about value. For decades, global luxury houses have operated on the premise that scarcity, branding and heritage ensure enduring demand. Yet cracks are beginning to show. Overinflated prices, inconsistent service, and questions around authenticity and craftsmanship have caused many consumers to question whether traditional luxury still delivers true value. At the same time, localisation is emerging as a decisive factor. While online shopping remains widespread, consumers are increasingly attentive to where and how they spend. A luxury handbag may no longer feel worth the price tag, but a meal at a beloved neighbourhood restaurant – or a purchase from a boutique with a personal connection – does. This speaks to a deeper truth: in uncertain times, ‘value’ is being redefined. It is no longer just about price, product or prestige. One of the most overlooked but enduring dimensions of value is loyalty. Loyalty as the new differentiator Loyalty has always been a cornerstone of successful businesses, but its importance has only grown in today’s volatile climate. As brand consultant David Bush observed, “Everyone wants to walk into a shop and have someone remember their name.” Loyalty, in its purest form, is not built on discounts or data – it is built on recognition, care and connection. Consider Birdsnest, where founder Jane Cay ensures handwritten notes accompany every order. For one customer undergoing cancer treatment, such a simple gesture transformed a routine delivery into a moment of unexpected joy. Or take Joe Farage, founder and director of Farage, who personally fits his VIP clients. That level of attention cannot be replicated by an algorithm or outsourced to automation. These examples highlight an essential reality: Loyalty is less about efficiency and more about empathy. In an era when consumers spend more time alone on devices, human connection becomes not just a differentiator but a necessity. People want to feel remembered, valued and cared for. Balancing technology and humanity The paradox of the modern retail landscape is that businesses are more technologically equipped than ever before, yet consumers are hungrier than ever for authentic human connection. AI can refine supply chains, personalise emails, and anticipate demand, but it cannot replicate the warmth of a handwritten note or the reassurance of a trusted relationship. For businesses, the challenge is not to choose between efficiency and loyalty but to balance the two. Efficiency may drive today’s bottom line, but loyalty secures tomorrow’s relevance. And loyalty, more often than not, is forged in the smallest gestures: a name remembered, a story acknowledged, an experience personalised not by code, but by care. As the global economy continues to shift and consumer behaviour grows more unpredictable, one truth remains constant: people crave connection. Gen Z may be digital natives, but even they are not immune to the pull of recognition and authenticity. Luxury brands may struggle to justify their inflated prices, but businesses rooted in empathy and localisation continue to earn trust. In the age of AI, the real currency of business is not just data, but loyalty. And loyalty is rarely found in the algorithms – it is found in the human touch.