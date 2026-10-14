IR ProSupermarkets

What France’s fridge hack means for Australian supermarkets

Spoiled stock in France puts refrigeration security on the agenda for Australian supermarkets. (Source: Pexels)
By Tahlia Whitfield
At Super U in French commune Mirepoix, an alarm summoned managers at 2am, but the emergency refrigeration engineer arrived at 6am. In Gradignan, a delivery driver discovered Intermarché’s flooded storeroom at 4am. In central Paris, a resident watched the frozen-food aisle empty onto a Paris street, with melted ice cream spilling from broken tubs onto the pavement. This was a literal liquidation of stock. Hackers raised refrigeration temperatures across hundreds of French supermarkets earlier

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