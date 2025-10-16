BusinessMarketing

‘Iterate winners, kill losers, repeat’: Simon Beard talks new AI venture

an image of simon beard sitting on the stairs wearing a black t-shirt
Culture Kings co-founder Simon Beard has a new venture. Source: LinkedIn
By Heather McIlvaine
Culture Kings co-founder Simon Beard is back in the retail game with a new content creation platform fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI).  Four-and-a-half years after selling his streetwear empire to AKA Brands in a $600 million exit, Beard has launched Creator Army – a global marketplace designed to help businesses access fast, affordable and authentic content. Beard came up with the idea in April while working on one of his other ventures – One Life Club, an invitation-only busine

