BusinessStrategy

Why Burberry CEO is “more confident than ever” in the brand’s future

Actor Pierce Brosnan wearing a plaid Burberry scarf and a tan jacket.
Actor Pierce Brosnan wearing a plaid Burberry scarf and a tan jacket.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Two years after Burberry CEO Joshua Schulman rolled out his turnaround strategy for the heritage fashion brand, the luxury retailer has returned to profit. Now, Burberry sees a strong opportunity to drive further growth with Gen Z consumers in China. In an earnings update on November 12, Burberry reported a US$25 million (A$36.7 million) pre-tax profit for the six months to September 26, reversing a US$63 million (A$92.6 million) loss in the same period last year. Revenue rose to US$1.45 billion

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