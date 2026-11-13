Jamie Salter’s US$100 billion ambition starts with a brand’s heartbeat

When it comes to deciding which brand to buy, Jamie Salter, founder and executive chairman of Authentic Brands Group, calls his kids first.

‘What do you think of Reebok?’ he might ask them. “Well, Dad, let me tell you the good, let me tell you the bad. And they’ll do a bunch of research … and they come back and tell me what they think of the brand,” Salter told Inside Retail’s Amie Larter in the latest edition of her video series Retail Transformers.

“Occasionally, they’ll bring in their wives; if it’s a hardcore fashion label that women buy, they’ll give me their opinion. Then, assuming that feels pretty good, I’ll walk the streets of New York, and I’ll just ask a random person, ‘What do you think of the brand Guess? What does it stand for? Do you know the brand?’

“I’ll get real, live feedback. These are people I don’t even know, never talked to in my life before, but you get quick responses. And those quick responses are kind of interesting because they do give you the truth and the heartbeat of the brand and how it really connects with consumers.”

The process clearly works. In the 17 years since Authentic Brands was launched, Salter and his team have built a portfolio of brand rights as diverse as Reebok, Marilyn Monroe, Juicy Couture, Brooks Brothers, Care Bears and Forever 21.

While the business now turns over around US$40 billion in revenue across 51 different brands in 150 countries, Salter still wakes up every single day excited to go to work. “I love what I do.”

His next milestone goal is $100 billion in annual revenue within the next five years. “There are no promises or guarantees, but I feel very confident we’ll achieve the goal I’ve set for the company.”

Searching for a heartbeat

Salter says a key purchasing criterion, beyond revenue and market awareness, is whether a brand has a heartbeat.

“You can buy a brand with a lot of revenue. But if it’s lost its heartbeat, I’m not sure you can get it back. The belief has to be there, the conviction has to be there, and the heartbeat has to be there.

“But most of all, what makes these brands incredibly successful long term is the archives: The legacy, the history, the archives of the product. That makes a difference between a great super brand and just an okay super brand.”

Another consideration factor is a brand’s global potential. With Authentic having offices worldwide, Salter can call up regional executives for their opinions. “They might say, ‘This brand is really good in sportswear, but if you’re planning on putting it into the footwear business, don’t bother. It’s not gonna happen’.

“That information is really important because we’re a global business. If you’re not doing business globally today, it’s hard to make money.

“I believe that the world’s getting smaller and smaller and there are so many ways to communicate, even if you don’t speak the language. So, it’s really important to make sure that the brand resonates globally.”

Once he buys a brand, his first priority is to clean up the mess, and quickly. “Your first loss is your best loss, so don’t be scared to take it. Because the faster you take it, the faster you fix the business.”

Lessons from snowboards

Salter’s early business success came from launching Ride Snowboards in 1991, which went public two years later at a valuation of $500 million. He estimates that is probably equivalent to $10 billion in today’s terms.

“Ride was a good teaching moment. It was a huge success story very early out of the gate. But I can tell you, as good as the story was, the snowboard business went up, and it also went down. So it taught me early on that diversification is incredibly important in business.

“The snowboarding business was great at the beginning because we couldn’t make enough. The demand was much stronger than supply. But once the supply caught up to the demand, that’s when the whole snowboard business changed. So you learn that you have to be selling product in January and you have to be selling product in March and April and May and 12 months a year.

“You have to be selling something every single day.”

Fast-forward to 2026 and Salter believes he is living during “the best decade of our lives”.

“The next 10 years are going to be transformative. The generation that we’re living with now, these 30- to 40-year-olds, are the smartest on the street. You’re seeing all these great companies pop up all over the world because of this great young talent that has been created.

“When I was a kid, my favourite TV show was The Jetsons. For years, I’ve been asking, ‘How did they know? How did they know we’d have cell phones? How did they know we’d have flying cars? But they did. Forty years ago, they were writing the movie, and today it’s actually all happening.”