Off Season’s Vicky Picca on a career at the crossroads of sport and culture

ff Season, a label launched in January 2025 and co-founded by fashion designer/social media influencer and WAG Kristin Juszczyk and retail icon Emma Grede, the co-founder of Good American and Skims, come into play. With a wide range of stylish apparel pieces, including cropped hoodies, sporty corsets and form-flattering rugby tops, Off Season is tapping into the four billion dollar women’s sports merchandise market with a savvy and stylish approach to produce design. Where brand founders like Juszczyk and Grede are primed to succeed in this growing market, thanks to their in-depth insights into the world of female sports fans and fashion, it takes executives like Vicky Picca to help the brand reach the big leagues. After spending nearly 15 years with the NBA as SVP of licensing and business affairs, and then almost 11 years with merchandising giant Fanatics as SVP of business affairs, Picca was approached by Juszczyk and Grede to lead Off Season as its president. A position that she officially stepped into with entrepreneurial glee in February 2025. Inside Retail connected with Picca to learn more about the factors that drew her to the role and about her mission to make Off Season the next big brand in merchandising apparel. Inside Retail: What drew you to the world of sports licensing, and what keeps you passionate about this field? Vicky Picca: I’ve spent my career at the intersection of sports and culture, first at the NBA, then at Fanatics. Licensing is such an exciting space because it lets you connect passion and product. Seeing women’s sports explode and witnessing fans demanding more stylish, meaningful gear keeps me inspired every day. IR: How have changes in the industry shaped the way brands approach retail partnerships? VP: The fan-apparel landscape has evolved dramatically. More than half of all fanwear sales come from women, yet the market has traditionally catered to men. Consumers now expect design, quality and versatility, not just a logo on a hoodie. Retailers recognize that shift, which has created room for Off Season to lead with fashion-first product that celebrates team identity. IR: How has your background with the NBA and Fanatics informed your leadership at Off Season? VP: At the NBA, I learned how powerful partnerships can be in shaping culture. At Fanatics, I focused on scaling those ideas globally, driving growth and licensing strategy across hundreds of partners. That mix of creativity and structure is what I bring to Off Season, which paired with Juszczyk’s design vision and business knowledge, will build something lasting. IR: How did your role with Off Season come about, and what made you say yes? VP: When I saw what Juszczyk and Grede were creating, I knew it was a brand positioned right where the market was headed. Joining at this moment of momentum felt like a rare opportunity to help define a new category. IR: What accomplishments or challenges have defined the brand’s first year? VP: Launching with the NFL, expanding into the WNBA, and now partnering with the NBA, all within our first year, has been extraordinary. The challenge is scaling fast without losing our premium feel, but that’s exactly what motivates our team. IR: How does Off Season stand out from traditional sports merchandising brands? VP: We’re offering something that hasn’t really existed – true, fashion-forward licensed apparel. There’s a huge gap between luxury collaborations and the traditional fan gear you wear only on game day. Off Season fills that space with elevated pieces for men and women that work any day of the week. IR: What’s your favorite Off Season piece and why? VP: The Knicks Team Puffer Vest! It’s such a statement for an iconic team. It captures our unisex approach, merges style with function, and shows exactly how fashion-driven sportswear can be.