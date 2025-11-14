BusinessMarketing

Aje’s strategic leap: The Paris runway that redefined international growth

“Presenting at Paris Fashion Week marked a defining moment in Aje’s evolution.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Aje made its Paris Fashion Week debut in early October with its Rebel Rebel collection, signalling a new global chapter for the Australian-grown brand. The runway staged at Palais de Tokyo in the Orbe New York – a modern stage of art, sculpture and screen – was both the culmination of a long-term vision and a strategic springboard into the next phase of the brand’s global growth. “Presenting at Paris Fashion Week marked a defining moment in our brand’s global evolution and one that we

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Coles price drops and customers at self checkout counters
Supermarkets

Coles, Woolworths to defend class actions over discount promotions

Celene Ignacio
Grown Alchemist store in the UK
Openings & closings

Grown Alchemist opens first flagship store in the UK

Irene Dong
H&M Myeongdong store with immersive fitting room featuring Kiss of Life’s Julie and Haneul.
Strategy IR Pro

H&M East Asia boss Aneta Pokucinska on the company’s localised growth strategy

Tong Van
People visit Louis Vuitton store on March 9 2011 in Copenhagen Denmark.
Luxury

LVMH reshuffles leadership team of Sephora, Moet Hennessy

Kaycee Enerva
TBH Skincare co-founder Rachael Wilde smiling and wearing a green blazer
Sustainability IR Pro

Why TBH Skincare’s Rachael Wilde is cutting the price of popular Rebound serum

Tamera Francis
Snoop Dogg wears Lovechild jewelry in campaign image
Marketing

Snoop Dogg creates jewellery label with Metal Alchemist founder Carolyn Rafaelian

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay