BusinessStrategy

M&S to launch in ANZ on The Iconic

M&S Zalora
M&S recently launched on Zalora in Southeast Asia. (Source: M&S)
By Sean Cao

Marks & Spencer (M&S) will launch in Australia and New Zealand via online fashion retailer The Iconic early next year, as part of its plans to expand reach across Apac.

The move is in partnership with Global Fashion Group (GFG), parent of The Iconic. GFG will also fulfil M&S.com orders for customers in Australia, with the potential to scale this service to other markets. 

The British retailer recently launched on Zalora, an online lifestyle platform also owned by GFG, in Southeast Asia, offering products across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and lingerie. 

M&S inventory will be held in a single stock pool in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with orders fulfilled within the region rather than shipped from the UK.  

“Online growth is a key part of how we reach more customers around the world and this partnership with GFG gives customers across Asia Pacific more ways to shop the best of M&S, while improving the experience through faster, regionally fulfilled delivery,” said Mark Lemming, MD of international at M&S.

Christoph Barchewitz, CEO of GFG, added: “M&S customers across Asia Pacific will now get faster delivery, easier returns and broader access without M&S needing to manage a local fulfilment centre and carrier network. That removes the biggest barriers to entering and expanding in the region, and we see significant scope to extend it further.” 

According to M&S, the partnership is another step in its strategy to build a more sustainable, profitable global business through simple, scalable operating models.  

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